Floyd Mayweather's Daytona 500 team looking at last 2 qualification spots

Mayweather's team, The Money Team Racing, with Kaz Grala behind the wheel, will try to race its way into the Daytona 500. He is aiming to fill 2 remaining open spots in the final field during today's Duels (February 17th 2022).

Grala will have to qualify for the race since his team, The Money Team Racing, does not have a charter that guarantees a spot.

On Wednesday, February 16th 2022, Jacques Villeneuve and Noah Gragson secured their places in the 40-car field. They posted the top qualifying times and speeds of the open cars, with Villeneuve registering a speed of 176.436mph and Gragson at a speed of 177.553.

Grala's time came in just slower than Villeneuve's at 51.094 seconds, with a speed of 176.146 mph. Aside from Grala, Greg Biffle, J.J. Yeley and Timmy Hill will race their way into the Daytona 500 lineup during the Duels.

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 - Qualifying

On February 1st 2022, Mayweather announced his team would form a sponsorship with polarized sunglasses company, Pit Viper.

He launched a new NASCAR Cup Series team at the Daytona 500, The Money Team Racing, with Kaz Grala as the driver at the Marquee event.

They are aiming to compete on a part-time schedule throughout the year. This is confirmed by his statement below.

"I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me. With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand."

Kaz Grala made four starts in the Cup Series, including a 28th place finish at the Daytona 500 with Kaulig Racing last year.

He is a winner at Truck level and has four previous Cup starts, finishing an impressive seventh as a substitute for Austin Dillon at the Daytona Road course in 2020.

The Money Team's Chevrolet will wear a rainbow colored Pit Viper sponsored paint job and No. 50.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is an American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer.

