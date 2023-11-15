NASCAR Cup Series champions Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick have shared an eventful journey as their rivalry turned into friendship over the past decade.

The sparks first flew early in Logano's career, when he was spun around by Harvick in the 2010 Pocono round. Post-race, the former infamously uttered the words “his wife [DeLana] wears the firesuit in the family,” referring to Harvick's wife.

Harvick and his family turned the situation into an opportunity to make shirts that sold for charity, which were brought back this year. The two Ford drivers have mended fences since then and reminisced about the amusing moments they had over the years.

“We can joke about those moments now. We joked about the firesuit thing this time (around) in Pocono. So, it’s fun to have that relationship with Kevin,” the Penske driver said during NASCAR media day (via RACER).

Joey Logano reckoned Kevin Harvick's move to Ford in 2014 was a catalyst that brought a change in their relationship.

“Honestly, I know exactly when it happened. It was when he started driving a Ford. Ford brought us together. How about that? The love of Mustangs," Logano said.

The 2014 Cup champion also reflected on the evolving relationship with his on-track rival as he cherished the memories from the days gone by in his farewell tour.

“That’s what’s been so much fun about this year and really, Joey and I have had a good relationship over the past several years,” Harvick said. “Who would have thought we’d go back and rehash that moment, right?"

“To go back and rehash that moment and make something fun out of it, and show that we are human and we do move on, and you still can have relationships with people that you may have been enemies with or not liked at that particular time especially when you get to know them,” Harvick added.

Even after hanging up his racing boots, Kevin Harvick returns next season as an analyst on FOX Sports.

Ryan Blaney compares his title success to Joey Logano's campaign in 2022

Even though Joey Logano crashed out of the title race in the Round of 16, Ryan Blaney brought home the championship for Team Penske.

The 2023 Cup champion drew parallels between his season and Logano's 2022 campaign, admitting that both teams showed up in the playoffs following a summer slump.

"Yeah. Joey's championship year last year was a lot like ours of having an OK regular season — better than average, but then really showing up in the playoffs. I had faith in our group to get better. You never lose faith in your group of getting better," Blaney told Fox Sports.

"But Joey and that group showed last year they were able to do that, find speed at the right time. And we were able to do it again this year," he added.

Team owner Roger Penske was also proud of Blaney's stellar run in the playoffs.