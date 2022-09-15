Ford to unveil new NASCAR Mustang for 2024 Cup Series season soon

With the launch of the all-new, highly anticipated generation of Ford Mustang road cars, NASCAR is also set to witness a change in the brand's Next Gen cars as well as junior series cars racing in the sport. The Detroit Motor Show showcased the seventh generation of the iconic pony/muscle car, which has gone on to become a symbol of American motoring all over the world.

Rowan Boswel @doriftokingfd3s Ford just launched the new generation Mustang, along with all racing versions. Basically:

GT3 and GT4 for global racing in 2024

Australian Supercars version to race next year

NASCAR variation to be updated in 2024

New class of drag racing NHRA debut soon

And a track day car Ford just launched the new generation Mustang, along with all racing versions. Basically:GT3 and GT4 for global racing in 2024Australian Supercars version to race next year NASCAR variation to be updated in 2024New class of drag racing NHRA debut soonAnd a track day car https://t.co/6GiPbzfVmY

The updated road car broke covers on Wednesday, with Ford also showcasing various iterations of the car meant for different racing series, ranging from Australian V8 Supercars to the NASCAR Cup Series car. Ford Performance's global director Mark Rushbrook elaborated on the blue oval's plans to update their Next Gen Cup cars alongside a host of updates for their road cars. The dates of both updates will coincide, as Rushbrook told racer.com, saying:

“So, 2024 is the target to actually update to this new seventh-generation Mustang. We’re going to keep building them and selling them around the world and racing them around the world, too. The 2024 Cup car will be based on the new seventh-generation Mustang.”

The Mustang moniker has also established itself in global motorsports as the car is seen racing in various types of series alongside the NASCAR Cup Series, owing to its worldwide popularity.

The newest road-going version of the Mustang is a popular choice among car enthusiasts from all walks of life and caters to all age groups. The wide model range suits and adapts to the needs of different people with the Mustang available in convertible 4-cylinder variants such as the EcoBoost Mustang as well as hardcore track-focused variants such as the Darkhorse, with future models like the Shelby variants to come.

The launch of the seventh generation of the iconic road car is slated to take place in the summer of 2023.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series season calendar released

Wednesday was a busy day for the average NASCAR fan as along with the launch of the all-new Ford Mustang, NASCAR also unveiled the season calendar for the 2023 Cup Series as well as the Xfinity and Truck Series. The 2023 campaign is deemed to be the most diverse lineup of tracks in the sport's 75-year-long history, with a track to cater to every type of fan.

Fan-favorite tracks will be joined by historic venues such as the North Wilkesboro Raceway and new additions such as the Chicago Street Race will also join the roster in 2023.

The 2023 Cup Series season calendar is as follows:

Date Race/Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington* Sunday, September 10 Kansas* Saturday, September 16 Bristol* Sunday, September 24 Texas* Sunday, October 1 Talladega* Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval* Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas* Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami* Sunday, October 29 Martinsville* Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)*

(*playoff races in bold)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C