Ford to unveil new NASCAR Mustang for 2024 Cup Series season soon

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Joey Logano (#22) leads the field on a pace lap in his #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Modified Sep 15, 2022 09:46 PM IST

With the launch of the all-new, highly anticipated generation of Ford Mustang road cars, NASCAR is also set to witness a change in the brand's Next Gen cars as well as junior series cars racing in the sport. The Detroit Motor Show showcased the seventh generation of the iconic pony/muscle car, which has gone on to become a symbol of American motoring all over the world.

Ford just launched the new generation Mustang, along with all racing versions. Basically:GT3 and GT4 for global racing in 2024Australian Supercars version to race next year NASCAR variation to be updated in 2024New class of drag racing NHRA debut soonAnd a track day car https://t.co/6GiPbzfVmY

The updated road car broke covers on Wednesday, with Ford also showcasing various iterations of the car meant for different racing series, ranging from Australian V8 Supercars to the NASCAR Cup Series car. Ford Performance's global director Mark Rushbrook elaborated on the blue oval's plans to update their Next Gen Cup cars alongside a host of updates for their road cars. The dates of both updates will coincide, as Rushbrook told racer.com, saying:

“So, 2024 is the target to actually update to this new seventh-generation Mustang. We’re going to keep building them and selling them around the world and racing them around the world, too. The 2024 Cup car will be based on the new seventh-generation Mustang.”

The Mustang moniker has also established itself in global motorsports as the car is seen racing in various types of series alongside the NASCAR Cup Series, owing to its worldwide popularity.

The newest road-going version of the Mustang is a popular choice among car enthusiasts from all walks of life and caters to all age groups. The wide model range suits and adapts to the needs of different people with the Mustang available in convertible 4-cylinder variants such as the EcoBoost Mustang as well as hardcore track-focused variants such as the Darkhorse, with future models like the Shelby variants to come.

The 2024 Ford Mustang is a tribute to internal combustion. roadand.tk/2vEZc8L https://t.co/MfhgZXrIJs

The launch of the seventh generation of the iconic road car is slated to take place in the summer of 2023.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series season calendar released

Wednesday was a busy day for the average NASCAR fan as along with the launch of the all-new Ford Mustang, NASCAR also unveiled the season calendar for the 2023 Cup Series as well as the Xfinity and Truck Series. The 2023 campaign is deemed to be the most diverse lineup of tracks in the sport's 75-year-long history, with a track to cater to every type of fan.

Fan-favorite tracks will be joined by historic venues such as the North Wilkesboro Raceway and new additions such as the Chicago Street Race will also join the roster in 2023.

The 2023 Cup Series season calendar is as follows:

DateRace/Track
Sunday, February 5Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26Auto Club
Sunday, March 5Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12Phoenix
Sunday, March 19Atlanta
Sunday, March 26COTA
Sunday, April 2Richmond
Sunday, April 9Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16Martinsville
Sunday, April 23Talladega
Sunday, April 30Dover
Sunday, May 7Kansas
Sunday, May 14Darlington
Sunday, May 21North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28Charlotte
Sunday, June 4World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11Sonoma
Sunday, June 25Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9Atlanta
Sunday, July 16New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23Pocono
Sunday, July 30Richmond
Sunday, August 6Michigan
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26Daytona
Sunday, September 3Darlington*
Sunday, September 10Kansas*
Saturday, September 16Bristol*
Sunday, September 24Texas*
Sunday, October 1Talladega*
Sunday, October 8Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, October 15Las Vegas*
Sunday, October 22Homestead-Miami*
Sunday, October 29Martinsville*
Sunday, November 5Phoenix (Championship)*

(*playoff races in bold)

