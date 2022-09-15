Ford to unveil new NASCAR Mustang for 2024 Cup Series season soon

With the launch of the all-new, highly anticipated generation of Ford Mustang road cars, NASCAR is also set to witness a change in the brand's Next Gen cars as well as junior series cars racing in the sport. The Detroit Motor Show showcased the seventh generation of the iconic pony/muscle car, which has gone on to become a symbol of American motoring all over the world.
The updated road car broke covers on Wednesday, with Ford also showcasing various iterations of the car meant for different racing series, ranging from Australian V8 Supercars to the NASCAR Cup Series car. Ford Performance's global director Mark Rushbrook elaborated on the blue oval's plans to update their Next Gen Cup cars alongside a host of updates for their road cars. The dates of both updates will coincide, as Rushbrook told racer.com, saying:
“So, 2024 is the target to actually update to this new seventh-generation Mustang. We’re going to keep building them and selling them around the world and racing them around the world, too. The 2024 Cup car will be based on the new seventh-generation Mustang.”
The Mustang moniker has also established itself in global motorsports as the car is seen racing in various types of series alongside the NASCAR Cup Series, owing to its worldwide popularity.
The newest road-going version of the Mustang is a popular choice among car enthusiasts from all walks of life and caters to all age groups. The wide model range suits and adapts to the needs of different people with the Mustang available in convertible 4-cylinder variants such as the EcoBoost Mustang as well as hardcore track-focused variants such as the Darkhorse, with future models like the Shelby variants to come.
The launch of the seventh generation of the iconic road car is slated to take place in the summer of 2023.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series season calendar released
Wednesday was a busy day for the average NASCAR fan as along with the launch of the all-new Ford Mustang, NASCAR also unveiled the season calendar for the 2023 Cup Series as well as the Xfinity and Truck Series. The 2023 campaign is deemed to be the most diverse lineup of tracks in the sport's 75-year-long history, with a track to cater to every type of fan.
Fan-favorite tracks will be joined by historic venues such as the North Wilkesboro Raceway and new additions such as the Chicago Street Race will also join the roster in 2023.
The 2023 Cup Series season calendar is as follows:
(*playoff races in bold)