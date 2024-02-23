Former ARCA champion Derek Kraus joins Kaulig Racing’s 2024 NASCAR Cup roster

Former NASCAR Truck Series driver Derek Kraus is set to make his Cup Series debut with Kaulig Racing. Kraus will be piloting the #16 Western States Flooring Chevy at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3 as well as for five additional weekends.

The 2019 ARCA Menards Series West champion has been a part of the Kaulig Racing outfit for over a year now, making eight starts in the Xfinity Series last season. The 22-year-old racked up three top-10 finishes with an eighth-place best finish in both Martinsville and Kansas.

Kraus has now expressed his excitement ahead of his maiden Cup Series start, expressing gratitude towards Kaulig Racing executives Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for the opportunity.

"I’m really excited to make my first Cup Series start with Kaulig Racing, the team that I also made my Xfinity Series debut with!" Kraus said in a press release.

"I’m thankful to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice for believing in me, as well as Western States Flooring, a partner that has supported me throughout my career. I can’t wait to get to work with Travis Mack’s group and see what we can do in Las Vegas," he added.

Following his debut in Las Vegas, Kraus will return behind the wheel of the #16 Chevy in the first of the two races at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Speedway. He is also scheduled to run at the World Wide Technology Raceway and both the races at Phoenix Raceway.

Kaulig Racing has been bustling with activity in the off-season, adding several drivers to its roster. A.J. Allmendinger, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Williams were previously announced as the part-time entrants for the #16 Chevy. Former Trackhouse Racing crew chief Travis Mack is set to lead the team from atop the pit box.

Derek Kraus previously qualified for A.J. Allmendinger in the #16 Chevy at Richmond Raceway last year while the latter was racing in the Xfinity Series at Road America.

Kaulig Racing President expresses confidence in Derek Kraus' abilities

Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice is excited to see Derek Kraus in the #16 Chevy. Rice emphasized Kraus' significant contributions behind the scenes, highlighting his work in the simulator.

"We’re excited to have Derek Kraus make his first Cup start with us at Kaulig Racing," Rice said (via Racer). " Not only did he practice in the No. 16 last year for AJ Allmendinger, but Derek is our simulator driver that helps get our setups ready each week. We know what Derek is capable of, and we can’t wait to see what he can do starting in Las Vegas."

Despite lacking experience in the Xfinity series, Derek Kraus has plenty of seat time in the Truck Series, having competed in three full-time seasons for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. While narrowly missing out on a victory, he has a second-place-best finish at Darlington Raceway.

The 22-year-old is set to make his Cup debut in the Pennzoil 400 on March 3.