Former F1 champion, 2x Le Mans 24 winners, headlining the upcoming NASCAR race at Indianapolis makes it a must-watch spectacle

The stage is set for an iconic NASCAR Cup Series showdown as international racing icons converge on the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) this weekend.

With only three races remaining before the Cup playoffs, the 82-lap race around the IMS Road Course promises a mix of high drama and intense competition.

While the excitement never fails to deliver, this Sunday's (August 13) race adds another layer of intrigue. The grid boasts an extraordinary lineup featuring an F1 World Champion, two Le Mans 24-hour race winners, a DTM champion, a three-time Supercars champion, and the reigning Supercars points leader.

Jenson Button, the British racing sensation, will be making his third and final planned Cup start of the year. After a solid 18th-place finish in his debut race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Button secured an eighth-place starting position at Chicago before finishing 21st. The 43-year-old veteran will once again take the wheel of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Adding to the international flair, German racing stalwart Mike Rockenfeller adds to the impressive roster of international talent. As a Le Mans 24-hour race winner and a DTM champion, Rockenfeller will be bringing in a wealth of experience to the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet. Rockenfeller is no stranger to the NASCAR scene though, having participated in two Cup starts last year.

Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion from New Zealand, continues to make waves in the NASCAR world. Following his remarkable debut victory at the Chicago Street Course, van Gisbergen has expressed his desire to transition to the American racing scene full-time. Driving the Project91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, he aims to maintain his perfect win record and impress once again.

More international glitz as NASCAR race in Indianapolis set to match Cup Series record

Shane van Gisbergen will not be the only Australian Supercars racer gracing the NASCAR course as championship leader Brodie Kostecki is all set to make his Cup Series debut. Driving the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Kostecki will be determined to make a strong impression on the IMS Road Course.

Adding to the list of debuts, Kamui Kobayashi, a former F1 driver and winner of the prestigious Le Mans 24-hour race, is set to make his maiden NASCAR Cup appearance this weekend. The Japanese racing sensation will pilot the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota Camry, becoming the first Japanese driver in over two decades to start a Cup race.

This weekend's race will not only showcase these esteemed drivers but also highlight the global diversity of the Cup Series.

With participants hailing from seven countries across four continents, Sunday's Verizon 200 at Indianapolis will celebrate the sport's international reach. Matching a Cup Series record, six foreign-born competitors will grace the starting grid, embodying the spirit of competition that transcends borders.

As the anticipation builds, fans around the world are gearing up for what promises to be an unforgettable spectacle at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.