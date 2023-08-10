NASCAR 2023: Where to watch Verizon 200 At The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway qualifying: Time, TV schedule & live stream

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the Michigan International Speedway to road course of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard. This weekend is set to be full of thrilling racing action, as the 2.439-mil road course will host the Next Gen cars for the second time since their debut.

It was an eventful weekend in Michigan, where Chris Buescher won his second race of the season at the two-mile-long track. It will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the unknown Verizon 200 At The Brickyard in Indiana.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (August 13) and compete for 82 laps, giving us 200 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s event, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (August 12) to determine the starting lineup for the 24th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying time will win the pole. The rest of the grid for Verizon 200 At The Brickyard will be determined according to the remaining drivers' qualifying times.

Tyler Reddick, the driver of the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, won last year’s Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR Verizon 200 At The Brickyard qualifying race at Verizon 200 At The Brickyard

Here is the practice and qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Verizon 200 At The Brickyard:

Saturday, August 12, 2023

11:35 am ET: Verizon 200 At The Brickyard practice race

12:35 pm ET: Verizon 200 At The Brickyard qualifying race

The practice and qualifying will be broadcast live on NBC Sports and IMS Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Verizon 200 At The Brickyard?

After finishing P2 last week at Michigan International Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 799 points, three wins, and nine top-five finishes. His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin currently sits in second place with 742 points.

William Byron (703 points), Christopher Bell (677 points), and Kevin Harvick (663 points) complete the top five in the Cup Series points table.

Don't forget to catch another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Verizon 200 At The Brickyard.