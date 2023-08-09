NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Speedway, Indiana, this weekend after the action-packed FireKeepers Casino 400.

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is the 24th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and third road course race of the season. It will be held on Sunday (August 13) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The race is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and IMS Radio.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will be contested over 82 laps at the IMS Road Course. It marks the third annual Verizon 200 at the Brickyard hosted by the 2.439-mile-long road course in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

A total of 39 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Indiana. Six drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s 2009 F1 Champion Jenson Button, #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Brodie Kostecki, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Mike Rockenfeller, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Andy Lally, #67 23XI Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi, and #91 Trackhouse Racing’s Shane Van Gisbergen.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and finished with a total time of two hours, 40 minutes, and 18 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Jenson Button #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #33 - Brodie Kostecki #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Mike Rockenfeller #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Andy Lally #54 - Ty Gibbs #67 - Kamui Kobayashi #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #91 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13at 2:30 pm ET.