Former F1 champion Jenson Button to miss 2024 NASCAR Chicago City Street Race amidst busy racing & broadcasting schedule

Former F1 champion Jenson Button recently admitted that his busy broadcasting schedule with Sky Sports and WEC Racing schedule will force him to miss the second edition of the Chicago Street Race in early July 2024.

Last year, Button made waves in NASCAR as he teamed up with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller as a part of the Garage 56 team. He made his Cup Series debut at COTA before returning for his second outing at Chicago. Button showed blistering pace over one lap, qualifying eighth in the #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. On race day, however, he had to settle for a 21st place finish. He told motorsports.com:

“Well, no, because we never got that result. It was annoying because a couple of times we were quick. We just didn’t get that result, so it was frustrating.”

Jenson Button mentioned that Mobil 1 had presented a more enticing opportunity for the upcoming season. However, he had to decline the offer due to his hectic broadcasting schedule, as he is slated to attend the British Grand Prix. He said:

“I was asked to do a race this year in a really good car, but I just can’t. There’s so much racing to be done and I’m also doing TV work with Sky still, and things with other sponsors, so it’s enough this year.”

The 44-year-old Brit shared that Mobil 1 had made him the offer to drive at the Chicago race, saying:

“If they still want to have me! Mobil 1 offered me the drive this year, so they’re looking for other options, but I couldn’t do the one they offered me [Chicago] as I’m at the British Grand Prix.”

Jenson Button will be making his debut in the Daytona 24 Hours driving for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti behind the wheel of the #40 Acura ARX-06. He will soon be gearing up for the 2024 WEC season where he is set to drive the Porsche 963 for Jota.

Jenson Button excited for Daytona debut in the Rolex 24

The 2009 F1 champion is excited for his racing debut at the historic Daytona International Speedway in the Rolex 24 Hour race. Driving the #40 Wayne Taylor Racing Andretti Acura ARX-06 in the GTP class, he will share the ride with Jordan Taylor, Colton Herta, and Louis Deletraz.

Jenson Button is set to make his debut on the steep banks of the Daytona Oval, joining a competitive field of 60 entrants. Ahead of his debut, he said (via NBC Sports):

"I know Daytona is fast. I’ve watched the Daytona 500 many times, and I’m good friends with Jimmie Johnson. But I’ve also watched the Rolex 24. I love endurance racing and that team rapport and that team atmosphere. This track is very unforgiving, quite old school, very like a British racetrack. I know quite a bit of the history of this place.

Jenson Button added:

"It’s lovely to get my first experience of racing here with 59 other cars. It’s actually the first time I’ve drove such severe banking. It was a massive shock getting onto that banking."

The green flag for the Rolex 24 Hours race drops at 1:40 PM EST on Saturday, January 27, and ends on Sunday, January 28.