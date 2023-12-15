Former NASCAR and F1 driver Jenson Button will compete in 2024 WEC season

Former F1 champion and NASCAR driver Jenson Button has announced his plans for 2024, as he joins forces with the Hertz Team Jota in the Hypercars category of the World Endurance Championship.

The 2009 F1 world champion is set to drive the #38 Porsche 963 Hypercar, fielded by Jota full-time for the coming season. He is teamed up with Philip Hanson and Oliver Rasmussen.

Since retiring from F1, Button has raced in multiple disciplines including Super GT, NASCAR Cup Series, DTM and IMSA. The Brit also has Le Mans experience under his belt, having raced in the LMP1 category in 2018, where his team suffered a late retirement.

Jenson Button recently teamed up with NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jimmie Johnson and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, representing the Garage 56 outfit at the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The 43-year-old will begin his WEC journey with Jota at the pre-season test followed by the first round in Qatar. He will take part in the eight-round 2024 calendar, which will take him to familiar circuits such as Imola, Spa-Franchorchamps and COTA. He is also set to participate in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, fighting for the top honours this season.

Jenson Button shares his excitement for his 2024 WEC season

Announcing his return to full-time racing with Hertz Team Jota, Jenson Button expressed his excitement for the 2024 WEC season by posting a video statement on Instagram.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m going to be racing with Hertz Team Jota in the 2024 World Endurance Championship with my team-mates Oliver Rasmussen and Phil Hanson,” Button said.

Joining forces with the privateer team, Button is hoping for a repeat of his championship-winning 2009 F1 campaign with Brawn GP. He said:

“Hertz Team Jota, a team that has achieved so much in its years. The most achieving privateer team in WEC and at Le Mans, the big one, and it’s just an out-and-out race team – and that’s what I love about the team.

I really do think they can take it to the big teams, to the manufacturers. It kind of reminds me of a season back in 2009, which was pretty good…

There’s a lot to do before the first race, a couple of tests. It’s a competitive year, so I look forward to being ready for the first race in Qatar at the start of March.”

Jenson Button will join many familiar faces from the F1 paddock, as the growing Hypercar category has attracted many former F1 drivers. Some of the recent drivers include Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher, who will be racing for the Alpine outfit, and Nyck de Vries, who is joining forces with Toyota.