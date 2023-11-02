Keanu Reeves’ F1 series: Where to stream, how to watch, and all you need to know

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves swaps roles from his high-octane movies as he explores a fascinating underdog F1 story, recounting the tale of the 2009 Constructors' champions Brawn GP.

Reeves is the narrator in the docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula One Story. The series explores how legendary F1 team boss Ross Brawn purchased the Honda F1 team for one British pound (£1) prior to the 2009 season and scripted history winning both the drivers' title and the constructors' titles the same year.

The four-part series is scheduled to be released exclusively on Disney+ on November 15 (Wednesday). The documentary will also be released on Hulu on the same day in the US market.

Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 world champion, is also featured in the documentary. Button is excited to share the underdog story of how Ross Brawn helped him win a title in the pinnacle of motorsports.

"Join Keanu Reeves and witness the transformation of Brawn GP from underdogs to champions." Jenson Button wrote on X.

"Can’t wait for you guys to experience our thrilling journey in Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, streaming 15 November, exclusively on Disney+."

The trailer for the Disney+ Original documentary is online and reveals some interesting snippets with never-before-seen footage. It reveals Keanu Reeves will be speaking with Brawn GP founder Ross Brawn and Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner.

Apart from Button, his 2009 teammate Rubens Barrichello and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone will also make an appearance in the documentary alongside Reeves.

Watch the series premiering on November 15 to learn how a team on the brink of collapse was transformed into a championship-winning outfit in less than a year.

Nico Hulkenberg delivers ominous verdict for Haas' future in F1

Following a frustrating end to the Mexican GP, Nico Hulkenberg was left lamenting the same old tire-degradation issues plaguing the Haas VF-23, even after the team introduced major upgrades in Austin.

Hulkenberg held on to the 10th position for much of the race but dropped down to 13th in the final laps. The German driver reckons the team is paying the price for not bringing upgrades throughout the season.

"It’s inevitable," Hulkenberg was quoted by Crash.net. "We’re paying a price for not bringing upgrades, for not finding performance. Hopefully it’s a wake-up call for everyone in the factory. At this rate you can’t compete in F1."

He also speculated the old spec car could have fared well in Mexico.

"If the old spec had any real good characteristics, it was more or less competitive in the low speed, and this track is obviously low-speed dominated."

Haas currently occupies the last place in the constructors' standings, four points behind AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo.