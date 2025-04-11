Former HMS driver pens heartfelt eulogy after Jon Edwards’ tragic passing

The stock car racing community is mourning the sudden passing of Hendrick Motorsports Director of Communications, Jon Edwards. Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Landon Cassill penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Edwards.

Edwards worked as the PR representative for four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, and most recently, he worked alongside Kyle Larson in a similar capacity. He spent over three decades with Hendrick Motorsports and witnessed the team secure multiple championship wins with Gordon and the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The team hasn't disclosed the cause of his death yet.

Recalling his time with the legendary PR rep Jon Edwards, former Hendrick Motorsports driver Landon Cassill penned down a heartwarming message and paid his tributes:

"One of the first people I met at Hendrick. Spent a lot of time with him early in my career because I wasn’t old enough to get a rental car, so I had to catch a ride from other folks to the track. Jon was in my rotation for that and always came through. He took a lot of money from me playing poker. RIP Jon Edwards."

Before passing away, Edwards shared an X post and revealed that this year's Darlington Raceway event was a little more special. The event marked the PR rep's 31st year with Hendrick Motorsports, as he began working with Jeff Gordon in 1994.

NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon recalled his time with the PR rep and paid his tribute to Jon Edwards

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon also opened up about the sudden passing of his friend and former PR rep Jon Edwards. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion shared a throwback picture with Edwards along with a heartfelt note.

Gordon and Edwards began working together in 1994 at the Darlington Raceway. The former #24 Chevy driver won only two races in that season and wrapped his sophomore season in eighth place. The next year, he won his first Cup Series championship title, and then two years later, Gordon won back-to-back titles.

Gordon claimed Jon Edwards was a loyal, hard-working, selfless person and shared a picture from their time together while he drove the #24 Chevy for the team.

"I’m devastated by the loss of my dear friend, Jon. For almost three decades, we were side by side through every high and low, every celebration, and every challenge. He was one of the most loyal, hardworking, and selfless people I’ve ever known, and I will be forever grateful for his immeasurable impact on my life and my career. My heart is with Jon’s family and everyone who loved him. He was truly one of a kind," stated Gordon.

In the post shared by Jeff Gordon, Jon Edwards held the 2014 Jim Chapman Award, representing his "career-long excellence in motorsports public relations."

