Former JGR driver Chandler Smith drops 1-word reaction to his maiden Truck win of the season

After winning his first race since returning to the NASCAR Truck Series, Chandler Smith took to his social media to share his feelings about scoring the victory at the Bristol Motor Speedway this past Friday. Smith crossed the finish line at the 2025 Weather Guard Truck race to take home his first win of the season, along with a $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonus, which was awarded to him as he was the highest-finishing Craftsman Truck Series regular.

Sharing images of his #38 Front Row Motorsports truck in the victory lane to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Smith added one word to describe his emotions regarding his win.

"Blessed."

After the practice and qualifying session was cancelled due to the weather, Chandler Smith started the Bristol Motor Speedway race from third place. In lap nine, Smith took over the lead from the previous race winner Daniel Hemric, and after leading 127 laps of the race, he beat out Cup Series driver Kyle Larson with a margin of 0.934s to take victory at the track.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series driver was announced in December of last year to be joining Front Row Motorsports, and has built the #38 team out since then, so this win was very special. After his Bristol win, Smith said via NASCAR,

“I’m more excited for the team than I am for myself. This group came together-we hired my crew chief (Jon Leonard) two weeks before Daytona … My life’s been really, really crazy recently, and there were a lot of unknowns about my future going into the season, and we kind of had our backs against the wall putting this group together like I said. But holy (crap), I wouldn’t want any different of a group than I had behind me.”

At every Truck Race this season, Chandler Smith has registered a top-10 finish. Up until this weekend, his highest finish this year was at the event at the Martinsville Speedway at the end of March, when he crossed the checkered flag to take fourth place.

Chandler Smith's team drop a one-word descriptor for their driver post-win

Front Row Motorsports, who picked up Chandler Smith at the tail-end of the 2024 season for the #38 truck, took to their social media to share a short video of their driver celebrating his win after the Weather Guard Truck Race. Sharing the video to Instagram, which features Smith creating some tyre smoke, celebrating with the team, and climbing on top of his truck in victory lane with the $50,000 cheque.

To top it all off, the FRM team added one word to describe the overall vibe of the successful Friday night.

"aura"

The next event in the Truck Series calendar is the 'Black’s Tire 200', taking place at the Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

