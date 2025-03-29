Former JR Motorsports driver gives his honest verdict with new Xfinity team: “We’re doing good on the top-5 list” 

Sam Mayer recently opened up about his start in the 2025 season after his move from JR Motorsports to Haas Factory Team. While he has yet to find a win with his new team, the 21-year-old driver has finished in the top five four times in the six races so far.

Mayer moved to Haas Factory Team after four years at JR Motorsports. The #41 Ford Mustang driver finished in the top ten of the final standings in three consecutive years for his former team. But he has turned the page and moved to a new chapter in the Xfinity Series with Haas Factory Team and found early success.

Talking ahead of his qualification for the US Marine Corps 250, Mayer reflected on his transition from JR Motorsports and the season so far. He was pleased with his and the team's performance but remains hungry for wins, as he said via Frontstretch:

"We’ve been kicking tail, that’s for sure. I feel like we’ve done a really good job of putting ourselves in position to be there at the end of the races and have a shot at a top five or a top ten, but no one really cares about top 10s in this (Xfinity) series."

He added:

"So we're doing pretty good on the top five list. Obviously, we want to be a little better because we want to get some Ws, but we’re pretty much exactly where we expected to be, if not a little bit better."

The #41 Ford Mustang driver has been paired with crew chief Jason Trinchere for the 2025 Xfinity season, and the early signs are starkly different from last year. Mayer's last year at JR Motorsports was a roller-coaster year, one which he describes as resembling a 'heart rate monitor'.

"Yeah, our finishes last year looked like a heart rate monitor. Up, down, up, down the whole time, whereas this year, it’s a little more consistent, so it feels good to have that consistency," he added.

Mayer has rediscovered his consistency after a fresh start with the Haas Factory Team, where he has finished outside the top ten only once at Atlanta. He currently stands second behind JR Motorsports #7 Justin Allgaier with 220 points in the Xfinity Series Standings.

JR Motorsports has been thriving in the 2025 Xfinity Series despite Sam Mayer's exit

Justin Allgaier after winning The LiUNA at Las Vegas on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Source: Imagn

While Mayer has found early success, JR Motorsports has not slowed down. The defending Xfinity Series champions have a strong lineup that has allowed them to remain competitive this year as well. The team fields four cars that have secured three wins this season and seven top-five finishes. Three of their four racers are in the top ten of the Xfinity standings, with Justin Allgaier on top with 249 points.

Allgaier drives the #7 Chevrolet SS and has led the charge for the team so far. He has begun his title defense in outstanding form and is expected to continue his form after two consecutive wins. For the next race on March 29 at Martinsville Speedway, the team has qualified in a dominant front-row blockout with Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil starting 1-2.

Zillisch has been the breakout star this year and stands seventh in the NASCAR standings with 164 points. The young racer has shown adaptability with two top-15 finishes apart from his win at COTA.

The ability of the four racers to maintain their form will be crucial if JR Motorsports is to compete for another championship this year.

