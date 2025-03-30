Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton’s nephew ‘embarrassed’ with ‘disrespectful’ driving at Martinsville 

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton, nephew of Jeff Burton, took to his social media after the race this Saturday at the Martinsville Speedway to share his thoughts on the racing of his fellow drivers. Burton competed in the US Marine Corps 250 this weekend, where he suffered damage to his car in the final moments of the race, causing the 32-year-old driver to go online and talk about the kind of racing that occurred during the event.

The Jordan Anderson Racing driver qualified 38th for the race but made his way up over the course of the 256 laps to finish in 11th place. During his climb up, Burton claimed that he had not tangled with any of the other drivers and was going to be completing the race with no damage to his #27 car, but all that changed in the final moments of the race.

Reposting a video of his own dashboard feed, originally used by fellow Xfinity Series driver Colin Dunlap, Burton took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to speak out about the end of the US Marine Corps 250.

"It’s sad when no one drives with any respect. I came from dead last tonight with no damage and we destroyed our car for what? Embarrassing" he wrote.

This Xfinity Series season is a family affair for Jeb Burton, racing against his cousin, Jeff Burton's son Harrison Burton. Although the Jordan Anderson Racing driver is in 11th place in the standings after the first seven races of the season and his cousin, who drives the #25 car for AM Racing, is in 15th place, Harrison has seen more success in terms of race finishes. The #25 driver has achieved three Top-10 finishes this season as compared to the #27 driver, who has only accomplished a single Top-10 finish.

At the Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton finished 24th after qualifying 5th for the race.

Jeff Burton's former team celebrate 100th Xfinity Series win

Although Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, felt disappointment by the end of the US Marine Corps 250 due to his car being damaged, the team that Jeff Burton spent his final full-time year in the Xfinity Series with, Richard Childress Racing, celebrated their 100th win at the Martinsville Speedway this Saturday. Austin Hill, driving the #21 for the RCR team crossed the finish line this weekend with a 0.190s margin to score the 100th Xfinity Series victory for the team.

The win allowed the RCR team to take home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus as well, which made Hill happy, despite not being able to believe that they had won.

"Man, I’m in disbelief that we’re in Victory Lane right now. It’s unbelievable. I actually said at the end of the race that I hated this place because of all the beating and banging that was going on — and to top it off, we won a hundred grand." [via NASCAR]

This was Austin Hill's second win this year, having also scored a victory at the Atlanta Motor Speedway last month.

