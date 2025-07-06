Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace finds proof motorsport is alive after witnessing Lewis Hamilton’s Silverstone crowd

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has been an active member of the NASCAR circuit even after his retirement. He has been presenting his opinions on various happenings and discussions around the Motorsports fraternity. The former driver never fails to present his honest and unbiased take on the major decisions around the sport's future and its popularity around the globe.

Wallace was again quick to react on seeing the immense crowd gathered at the Silverstone circuit for the Ferrari F1 team driver, Lewis Hamilton. Formula One has its next race on the calendar scheduled for this Sunday, July 6th, at the British Grand Prix. The British Grand Prix is Hamilton's home Grand Prix, which means the seven-time world champion gathers a large crowd in his support.

Wallace reacted to Hamilton's video via social media, appreciating the support and the future of Motorsports and racing.

"My lord. Racing is alive and well." Kenny Wallace wrote via X.

The video showed the electrifying atmosphere at Silverstone for the iconic race over the weekend. Home-hero Lewis Hamilton starts fifth for the race on Sunday and hopes to secure his first podium position of the season and his first for his new team, Ferrari. The 40-year-old driver has won nine races at this venue, which is the most by any driver at a particular venue.

Kenny Wallace's reaction ignited discussions among fans of the sport, wishing that NASCAR races are held at the Silverstone circuit one day in the future.

Kenny Wallace reveals the reason why he will not be watching the Dale Sr. documentary

NASCAR veteran driver and former commentator, Kenny Wallace, recently expressed why he would not be watching the special documentary made on Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s life that is streaming on Amazon Prime. The documentary titled 'Earnhardt' was released on May 22 and consisted of four episodes in the first season, in which the final episode covered Earnhardt Sr.'s devastating accident at the Daytona 500 in 2001.

Wallace was a close aide to Earnhardt Sr. during his time and expressed that the documentary would be too emotional for him, as he had experienced the tragic moment at Daytona. The 61-year-old presented his opinion about the documentary, answering a fan question on X.

"I will not watch it because I already know what happened, and it’s too emotional for me. I do not want to put my heart through that again. However, the young generation needs to see it" Kenny Wallace wrote via X.

The first season has been well-loved and appreciated by fans of the sport. Dale Earnhardt Jr. has put in great efforts to successfully present his father's legacy and story on screen.

Wallace's career spanned 25 years in NASCAR; he retired from the sport in 2015 after debuting in the sport in 1988. The driver had nine wins in his career, all of them coming in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

