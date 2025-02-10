Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace reveals why he picked the Eagles as favorite to win the Super Bowl despite hoping for a Chiefs three-peat

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has shared why he believed the Philadelphia Eagles would claim victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX. Despite being a proud Missouri native and rooting for the Chiefs to achieve a historic third consecutive title, Wallace backed the Eagles as the likely champion.

The highly anticipated Super Bowl clash took place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9. The Chiefs looked to cement its place in NFL history by winning a third straight Super Bowl under the leadership of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

The nine-time Xfinity Series race winner said he would cheer for the Chiefs but explained why he picked the Eagles during his YouTube show, "Sunday Morning Coffee with Kenny".

"I am from Missouri and I do want the Kansas City Chiefs to win their third Super Bowl in a row and I just think domination is awesome and I want them to get the record. However, I'm going to go with the Eagles. I think this is one of these deals where I just feel it. If the Eagles win, I'm not going to congratulate them, okay, and I don't want Eagles to win (...) but I'm neutral in this," Kenny Wallace said. [02:55]

"I just kind of feel like they're a really good team, that's all there is to it. They're just a really good team. So I do want the Chiefs to win, I just feel like in a very mature way that the Eagles are going to win," he added.

What Kenny Wallace predicted eventually came to pass. The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, controlled the entire game and secured a 40-22 victory. This marked the second championship in the franchise's history. The win also served as a revenge for its Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs two years earlier.

Kenny Wallace remembers a piece of advice from fellow NASCAR driver

During his Super Bowl prediction, Kenny Wallace said he appreciates periods of dominance in sports. This remark comes from his personal experience as a long-time NASCAR driver with a career that spanned between 1988 and 2015. He acknowledged that many people prefer a level playing field, but as a former competitor, he likes to see moments when one team or individual dominates.

“Listen, I'm born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, and I definitely want the Kansas City Chiefs to win. I do like domination. I know domination's not going to last long,” Kenny Wallace said. [01:42]

Wallace went on to share a piece of advice he received from his friend and fellow NASCAR driver Ken Schrader when he was dominating at the Volusia Speedway, winning three out of the seven nights in 2012. As Wallace was basking in the glow of his victories, Schrader reminded him that this streak wouldn't last long.

"I'll never forget, 2012, at Volusia, I won three of seven nights and that's hard to do because there are 130 cars every night and you only have one feature. I won three of seven nights, and I looked at Kenny Schrader and I said, 'Schrader, man I just cannot believe this, this is unbelievable my car is really good.' Schrader looked at me and gave the best advice I've ever heard in my life. He said, 'Oh! don't worry, It won't last,'" he added.

Since the end of his long stock car racing career, Wallace has become known for his candid commentary on everything NASCAR and is never afraid to speak his mind. He will return with his popular post-race commentaries on his YouTube channel once the 2025 NASCAR season officially begins at the Daytona International Speedway.

