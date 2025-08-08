Former NASCAR driver sounds off about Iowa’s future to Ken Schrader: “Could leave in a heartbeat”

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has delivered his opinion on Iowa Speedway’s future on the Cup Series calendar. In a recent video shared by Dirty Mo Media, Wallace voiced doubts about whether NASCAR is committed to the Newton, Iowa, track long-term, raising concerns about its condition and the investment being made to keep it competitive.The video was uploaded by Dirty Mo Media on X. The post was captioned,“Will NASCAR stick with Iowa, or is it already on the chopping block? 🪓” – prompting widespread reactions from fans and insiders.In the video, veteran driver Kenny Wallace questioned how committed the organization is to Iowa Speedway. He described patch jobs on the track with in past tracks like Dover, suggesting temporary fixes instead of permanent investment. Wallace said,“I think Iowa is one of those races that could change, they could leave there in a heartbeat.”He also added, “I hope they stay there because I know Iowa is racing country.”Despite Wallace’s reservations, on-ground indicators show a different story, as per what’s been happening at Iowa Speedway over the last two years. The 2025 Cup Series race at Iowa was a sellout, with nearly 45,000 fans attending.This follows a successful debut Cup weekend in 2024. NASCAR has not confirmed the 2026 schedule yet, but internal comments suggest Iowa is likely to stay. NASCAR spokesperson Matt Humphrey told a fan at Fan Fest in Des Moines that it would be surprising if the Cup Series didn’t return.Also in June, it was announced that the Iowa Corn Growers Association extended its title sponsorship for the Cup race weekend in a multi-year deal, another sign pointing toward long-term plans.ASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 on Aug. 3, 2025, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa - Source: ImagnStill, Wallace’s concern about track quality isn’t unfounded. William Byron, who won the Iowa Corn 350, pointed out that the straightaways, or the tops of corners, could use repaving.Despite that, he praised the atmosphere and called Iowa one of his favorite Cup destinations. Hendrick Motorsports GM Jeff Andrews called the crowd “packed” and said it’s the industry’s job to keep fans engaged.Even as IndyCar races in Iowa struggled to draw more than 6,000 fans per day in July, The events told a different story. The ARCA race on Aug 1 was well attended, the Xfinity race on Aug 2 came close to selling out, and the Cup race on Aug 3 was officially sold out over a month in advance. “No jokes just exaggerate everything”: Kenny Wallace brings SNL-style sarcasm to NASCAR criticsApart from his commentary on Iowa Speedway, Kenny Wallace recently made waves for something much more offbeat: a tongue-in-cheek exchange with fans on X. In a humorous post echoing Saturday Night Live-style satire, Wallace shared a shirtless photo of himself in black shorts while standing in a park. His caption read:“I speak my mind because no one pays me or controls me, I have my own money and that aggravates some people” - Kenny Wallace.The post was part of a humorous thread where Wallace clapped back at fans who questioned his independence from NASCAR. When a user sarcastically asked if he worked for “napcar,” Wallace replied,“I don’t work for anybody I just make money.”Taking it further, Wallace credited Saturday Night Live for his style of exaggeration. He added,“Thank you. I learned it all from Saturday Night Live. No jokes just exaggerate everything… Nascar’s failing .. Oh yeah, it’s horrible. They took all the grand stands out.”Wallace is a veteran driver who raced in 344 Cup Series events. He also competed in 547 races over 26 years in other NASCAR divisions, securing nine wins and 173 top-ten finishes.