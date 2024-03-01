Former NASCAR Team Manager Greg Moore dies at the age of 67

The NASCAR world mourns the demise of former team manager Greg Moore, who died at the age of 67 on Wednesday (February 28).

Born to Bud Moore, Greg's roots in competitive racing go back to when he sidelined his higher education to venture full-time with his father. Though he never competed in a NASCAR event, he gained popularity in the paddock as the team manager of his father's team, Bud Moore Engineering.

Under Greg's charge, the team tallied a total of 63 Cup wins and two NASCAR Cup Series titles. Joe Weatherly brought in the championships for the Spartanburg-based team. Not only that, Greg's prowess was in the technicalities of racing engines and managing the dominating Cup Series runners like Dale Earnhardt, Ricky Rudd, Bobby Allison, and Geoff Bodine.

Until the sale of his father's team in 2000, Greg sacrificed a major chunk of his life to clinch new heights with Bud. His contributions to the stock car world are plenty and subsequently, the management issued a heartfelt statement upon receiving the saddening news.

NASCAR's statement read (via Speedway Digest):

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Moore. Greg was a fixture in the NASCAR garage and played an important role in the success of Bud Moore Engineering. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

A dive into the upcoming race on the 2024 NASCAR calendar

On Sunday, March 3, at 3.30 PM ET, the third race on the Cup Series schedule will flag off at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The broadcasting for the 267-lap run will be taken care of by FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.

The 1.5-mile track will witness its 27th Cup race since its inception. A total of 37 Cup drivers will run their machines for 400.5 miles, divided into three stages. Stage 1 and 2 will comprise 80 laps each followed by the Final Stage of 107 laps.

Per The LiUNA!, Saturday's qualifying run could expect some rains as the odds of precipitation sit at 30%, owing to a cloudy atmosphere and South West winds gushing at around 20-30 mph.

The prospects of race day, however, look more promising. According to sponsor Pennzoil 400, the weather could see a partly sunny turnaround with a 20% reduction in chances of rain compared to Saturday.

