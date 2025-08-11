Former NASCAR voice Rick Allen's career shift gets Kelley Earnhardt's stamp of approval

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Aug 11, 2025 17:00 GMT
NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day - Source: Getty
NASCAR commentator Rick Allen speaks during the 2022 NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day. Source: Getty

Rick Allen, the longtime voice of the NASCAR Cup Series on NBC, has embarked on a new chapter in sports announcing. He has joined the Carolina Panthers as the entertainment public address announcer for home football games.

Ad

The move comes months after Allen was replaced in NBC's Cup Series booth. And Kelley Earnhardt, sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and co-owner of JR Motorsports, shared her excitement at the news. Allen wrote on X:

"Let’s go!! Starting my new role as entertainment PA announcer for @Panthers football games! #KeepPounding"
Ad
Trending

Kelley Earnhardt replied:

"This is awesome Rick!"

Rick Allen's connection to the Earnhardt family runs deep. He and Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent years working together on NBC's NASCAR coverage, with Allen on play-by-play and Earnhardt as a commentator and analyst with Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton.

Now, Allen's new Panthers role will see him working alongside the team's play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff during the NFL regular season, with former players Jake Delhomme, Jordan Gross, Luke Kuechly, and veteran broadcaster Jim Szoke rotating as analysts.

Ad

Rick Allen's departure from NBC was part of a major shakeup in 2024. He had called the first eight NASCAR Cup Series races on NBC that season before Leigh Diffey, NBC's IndyCar voice since 2013, stepped in to finish the year, including the entire playoff run.

Rick Allen opens up about leaving NBC: "I found out about that the day before"

(L-R) NASCAR commentators Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. before the 2022 finale. Source: Getty
(L-R) NASCAR commentators Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. before the 2022 finale. Source: Getty

Earlier in 2025, Rick Allen sat down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. to discuss his career, his time in the booth, and the abrupt end to his NBC tenure. He revealed that he learned about the transition the day before the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony in January.

Ad
"I found out about that the day before the (2024) Hall of Fame in January… at a lunch… they didn't know exactly how many races, but they were going to have (Leigh) Diffey do the last however many races. I didn't understand that. I guess I didn't know why that would be the way you would transition somebody in and me out," Allen said in the Dale Jr. Download podcast (1:15:18 onwards)
Ad

Diffey ultimately took over from the start of the playoffs, and Allen never returned to the Cup booth after that. And NBC never explained the reason behind the change.

Allen also recalled a moment that underscored how public the change had become. While golfing at Michael Jordan's course, he finally met the NBA legend face-to-face.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks, when we golf with a bunch of guys we're at Michael Jordan's golf course and I had never met physically Jordan... The first thing that Jordan says to me… He goes, 'Why aren't you announcing races anymore, what did you do?'... He thought I had done something wrong." (1:19:52 onwards)

Despite the sting of his NBC exit, Rick Allen has stayed active in motorsports broadcasting. He recently joined Dale Earnhardt Jr. for a CARS Tour broadcast and now has a new outlet in the NFL with the Panthers, marking the next phase of a career that has spanned decades behind the microphone.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications