Former Tony Stewart team driver Noah Gragson celebrates his new FRM teammates

After a one-year stint with Tony Stewart's now-defunct NASCAR team, Noah Gragson has joined Front Row Motorsports. Gragson recently took to social media to celebrate his new teammates ahead of the 2025 season.

Gragson is a 26-year-old NASCAR driver bound for Front Row Motorsports. He will team up with Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith, making up a young team as all drivers are in their mid-20s.

In an Instagram post, Gragson commented on FRM's post about a photo-op of its drivers at the media shoot day.

"W in the chat," the Las Vegas native wrote.

Teammate Todd Gilliland also shared his thoughts on the post, saying:

"SHEEEEEESH."

Noah Gragson's comment on Front Row Motorsports' post on Instagram - Source: @team_frm on IG

During his stint at Stewart-Haas Racing, Noah Gragson only had one top-five finish, earned at the Talladega Superspeedway (spring). He finished third after starting all the way back in P36. The then-No. 10 Ford Mustang driver also had seven top-10 finishes.

Noah Gragson previously drove the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing - Source: Imagn

For 2025, Gragson will drive the No. 4 Ford with his crew chief from Stewart-Haas Racing, Drew Blickensderfer. His teammate, Zane Smith, will drive the No. 38 car acquired from SHR after the court granted the team a preliminary injunction. Todd Gilliland, meanwhile, will move from the No. 38 to the No. 34 following Michael McDowell's departure from the team.

FRM will debut its three-car lineup in the Daytona 500 on February 16. Despite not signing the multi-year extension charter deal, the three cars are guaranteed entries to the 36 races in the season, thanks to the preliminary injunction.

In addition, 23XI Racing is taking the fight to NASCAR alongside FRM.

Noah Gragson shared his thoughts on the 2025 season

After losing a NASCAR seat last year, Noah Gragson expressed confidence for the new season with Front Row Motorsports. Gragson said he was ready to return to racing in the No. 4 Ford Mustang.

The 26-year-old said (via Instagram):

“Overdosed on confidence 😮‍💨 Media Day 2025 🔥 mullets flowin and got the chunky dunk racing shoes. Ready to rip this season. We are so back🥶🥶

Gragson will return to NASCAR with a new sponsorship deal from Rush Truck Centers, a commercial vehicle dealership in North America. The company will sponsor the driver in eight races this year.

In a press release, the Las Vegas native said:

“It’s always a ton of fun representing Rush Truck Centers [...] They create a family atmosphere, and race days are about connecting with fans and old friends.”

Meanwhile, Rush Truck Centers CEO Rusty Rush noted that Gragson's energy complements the company's competitive spirit.

"We’re excited to begin this new chapter with Noah and the No. 4 team,” Rush said.

Noah Gragson drove the No. 10 Rush Truck Centers Ford last year at COTA - Source: Imagn

The 2025 season will mark Gragson's third full-time schedule in the Cup Series. He has yet to score his first career victory in the premier series.

