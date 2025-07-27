  • NASCAR
Former Vice President of the United States sends a special message to ‘Hoosier native’ Chase Briscoe for Indianapolis masterstroke

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:45 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Chase Briscoe - Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

Chase Briscoe grabbed the Busch Light pole for Sunday's Brickyard 400, and he did it in front of his home crowd at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The standout performance ultimately drew praise from fellow Hoosier native and former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence.

Briscoe's pole marked his fifth of the season. He logged a 183.165 mph lap that narrowly edged out Bubba Wallace by just 0.013 seconds. The result stands as a stark contrast to Briscoe's 20th place start in last year's Brickyard 400, when he raced for Stewart Haas Racing.

On Saturday, July 26, Pence shared Briscoe's post-qualifying interview with a message of support.

"Congratulations to Hoosier native @chasebriscoe on Winning the Pole at tomorrow’s #Brickyard400!🏁," he wrote via X.
Briscoe, meanwhile, delivered an emotional speech about his roots in Indiana.

"I am holding back tears. It's just so cool every time I get to come here to, you know, just feel the support....there's no other track that gives me the love and support like this place does. So just so proud to be a Hoosier be from the state of Indiana."
This is the seventh time Chase Briscoe will begin from the front row, having started in second in the last two races at Sonoma and Dover as well. Furthermore, he has grabbed the Busch Light Pole for all crown jewel events so far, starting with the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and now the Brickyard 400.

Other drivers from the Toyota stable rounded out the top-5, starting with Erik Jones at third, Tyler Reddick at fourth and Ty Gibbs at fifth.

Chase Briscoe looks to match Tony Stewart's legacy at Indiana

Chase Briscoe opened up about what it would mean to win the Brickyard 400, and recalled his childhood memories of witnessing Tony Stewart's win back in 2005. Notably, Briscoe's former boss was also a JGR driver, and he eventually went on to clinch the title that year.

As a fellow Hoosier native, Briscoe laid bare his admiration for Stewart's feat.

“It’d definitely be really, really special. I actually texted Tony this week about that. We went to the new museum, and they had that 2005 car over there, and I took a picture of it. I sent it to him. I said, ‘hopefully another Hoosier can win 20 years later.’ So, yeah, it would be super, super special. I mean, there’d be nothing like it for me, just from a personal standpoint, than to win this race," he said via NASCAR.

Despite his four poles this season, Chase Briscoe came up empty on race day each time. His recent win at Pocono Raceway came from outside the top-5 on the starting grid. If he can break his unlucky streak on Sunday, the 30-year-old would join the ranks of his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin as a multi-race winner in 2025.

