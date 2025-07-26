"Hopefully another Hoosier can win": Chase Briscoe aims to rewrite history at Brickyard 400 two decades after Tony Stewart's iconic triumph

Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR and opened up about the sentimental value of competing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. During the interaction, Briscoe recalled his childhood memories of witnessing his former boss, Tony Stewart, competing and winning at the track.

Being an Indiana native, Briscoe has been a lifelong fan of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver highlighted that he was seven years old when he found his passion for seeing races at the track and remembered getting his first uniform. He also recalled attending the Indy 500 and Brickyard 400 as a kid, and standing near security gates to get autographs from the Cup Series drivers.

Out of all the races, Tony Stewart's first win at the Brickyard 400 in 2005 with Joe Gibbs Racing has a special place in Briscoe's heart. Following the same, Briscoe stated:

“It’d definitely be really, really special. I actually texted Tony this week about that. We went to the new museum, and they had that 2005 car over there, and I took a picture of it. I sent it to him. I said, ‘hopefully another Hoosier can win 20 years later.’ So, yeah, it would be super, super special. I mean, there’d be nothing like it for me, just from a personal standpoint, than to win this race.” (via NASCAR.com)

Chase Briscoe won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier during the 2020 Xfinity Series and won nine races during the season. Later in 2021, in the Cup Series race, Briscoe surprised everyone on the road course. However, a late race penalty meant that he eventually ended up in P26.

“Didn’t think he was going to be able to do that”: Chase Briscoe on his final stage fiasco with Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe ran at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Notably, he had an intense battle with his teammate Denny Hamlin during the final laps of the 400-mile race. Ultimately, Hamlin crossed the finish line by a small margin.

Briscoe qualified in P2 for the 400-lap race on the one-mile track behind Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott. Meanwhile, Hamlin had his #11 Toyota Camry XSE parked in P13. However, the JGR veteran made a solid comeback in stage one, jumping 10 spots and finishing ahead of the #19 Camry driver in P3.

Denny Hamlin followed the same pace and crossed the finish line 0.310 seconds ahead of Chase Briscoe. Reflecting on the final moments of the race, Briscoe told the media (via NBC Sports):

“Yeah, honestly, I thought I was going to win the race. I was able to stay just beside (Hamlin) into (turn) one. I thought we were going to have a good shot coming into (turns) one and two. I didn’t think he was going to be able to do that. I almost cleared him off of (turn) two. I thought I timed it right, so I was going to clear him going into (turn) three, just because I had the lane you typically want to be in. He was able to hang right there – another two or three inches and I thought I was going to win the race."

Chase Briscoe ranks eighth in the Cup Series points table with 570 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured one win, ten top-ten finishes, eight top-five finishes, and four pole positions in 21 starts this season.

