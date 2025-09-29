Four NASCAR fans vying for $100K donation in the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

The NASCAR Foundation has named four finalists for the 15th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, one of the sport’s most meaningful recognitions. The award honors NASCAR fans who dedicate their time to children’s charities in their local communities.

Each of this year’s four finalists will ensure their chosen children’s charity receives at least $25,000 from The NASCAR Foundation, and one winner will receive a $100,000 donation to scale their work even further. This year’s finalists are John Grieshaber, Gregg Morton, Kate O’Neal and Hannah Smith.

Grieshaber (Wilmington, Del.) is a long-time volunteer with A Better Chance for Our Children. He helps find and support permanent homes for children who have been in foster care, many with special needs. He has also worked with ABCFOC’s Rec-n-Respite program for eight years, helping families with short-term breaks and steady support that can be life-changing.

Morton (Bradenton, Fla.) has devoted more than 20 hours a week over five years to CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, with research and programs aimed at ending childhood cancer. Kate (Hazel Green, Ala.) is a community organizer who launched Caring Link in 2022. She established a local system of “Care Closets” within schools to provide students with essential supplies. Her grassroots initiative tackles immediate needs like clothing to school supplies and keeps kids in class.

Hannah (Richmond, Va.) is a former Sportable athlete turned volunteer. She has supported Sportable Adaptive Sports and Recreation for a decade to deliver inclusive sporting opportunities for people of all ages and abilities through programs.

Each finalist will get a meaningful grant for the charity they represent. The public vote will determine which program receives the $100,000 boost at Phoenix.

How is the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award decided?

The NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award follows a staged selection process that begins with nominations from friends, family or nonprofit partners. Self-nominations are not accepted. Nominees must be U.S. residents, at least 16 years old, and demonstrably active volunteers who have made a notable difference for children over the previous five years. Paid or professional charity work disqualifies a candidate from the prize, which is for unpaid volunteer service.

After the preliminary nominations are filed, an Official Phase Two Nomination process begins, which narrows the field. The selected candidates are invited to submit a detailed application about their work, the community needs they address, and how a Foundation grant would multiply their impact.

An independent panel of community and business leaders reviews those submissions and recommends finalists to The NASCAR Foundation’s board. Finalists are announced publicly ahead of the fan vote. The public vote determines the ultimate winner.

Registered U.S. residents can cast one vote per day during the voting window, which is open till November 3. Votes are verified and tallied by NASCAR’s digital team. Three finalists are guaranteed $25,000 for their charities; the fan-chosen winner receives the $100,000 donation. The Foundation ensures the process is fair and that winners meet the award’s spirit and eligibility requirements.

