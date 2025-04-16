NASCAR makes a major change to the Board of Directors

On Tuesday, April 15, NASCAR announced four new members for the Board of Directors, consisting of executives in the governing body and Commerce Bank & Trust. The foundation aims to improve the lives and health of children through the Speediatrics Children's Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

The new addition to the board features Chelsea Saunders (Senior Director, International Business Operations & Strategy at the governing body). It also includes Chris Glenn (Vice President, Finance at NASCAR) and Michelle Byron (Executive VP and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at the sanctioning organization). Additionally, Eric Ravndal (President and CEO at Commerce Bank & Trust) will also join the board.

Reflecting upon the new additions to the board, NASCAR Vice Chairman, Mike Helton, said (via NASCAR.com):

“It’s always such an honor to add to our network of board members at The NASCAR Foundation, and welcoming folks from impressive organizations such as Commerce Bank & Trust, as well as our own NASCAR family, makes this group all the more special."

“Chelsea, Chris, Michelle, and Eric are all incredible individuals, and I know they’ll be great additions to the foundation and its efforts," he added.

Chelsea Saunders has been a part of motorsports for over 12 years and played a pivotal role in expanding NASCAR's popularity globally. Currently, she serves as the Senior Director of International Business Operations & Strategy at the governing body.

Meanwhile, Chris Glenn worked as an advisor on IPOs and special projects in auditing and consulting services for an international accounting firm. He currently supervises the sanctioning body's tax and finance functions.

Michelle Byron has been a part of the stock car racing association for more than two decades. She joined the stock car racing association as the only woman in the male-dominated sport. Byron has earned the respect of her co-workers and peers for opening the door to multiple women who want to start their careers in motorsports. Additionally, she was named the 2020 Game Changer by Sports Business Journal.

Eric Ravndal debuted in banking in 2002 with SunTrust Bank and joined the Commerce Bank & Trust in Winter Park in August 2009. Ravndal has been with the bank since then and became the president in 2022. He was declared as the CEO of the bank in August 2024.

"They’d be a great fit": NASCAR shares his thoughts on joining hands with Klutch Sports Group

In December 2024, NASCAR announced that Craig Stimmel would serve as the "second-highest echelon for vice presidents." Stimmel directly reports to EVP & Chief Media and Revenue Officer, Brian Herbst. Recently, the CCO expressed his thoughts about joining hands with Klutch Sports Group.

Stimmel believes the Sports Group and their vision align. In a report shared by Sports Business Journal, Stimmel said:

"It was pretty clear they’d be a great fit not only with what they do day to day but also culturally with us and how we approach the business."

The Klutch Sports Group's clients compete in the NBA and NFL. The group represents Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and Bronny James in the top-tier basketball league, followed by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Hurts in the American Football League.

