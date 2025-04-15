“Its begging for Busch”: Fans react as reports suggest NASCAR hunting new $10M worth annual sponsor

With NASCAR's sponsorship deal with Xfinity set to expire, the stock car racing league looks for a replacement. Race fans weighed in on the report, with many favoring the return of Anheuser-Busch as the second-tier series' title sponsor.
Anheuser-Busch was the series' title sponsor from 1982 to 2007, coining the names 'NASCAR Busch Grand National Series' and 'NASCAR Busch Series.' This era saw the up-and-coming stories of NASCAR legends, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s back-to-back championship run (1998 and 1999).
Nationwide Insurance replaced the brewing company before Xfinity took over in 2015. Per Sports Business Journal, NASCAR is asking for about $15 million yearly ($10 million for rights fees and about a mid-seven-figure commitment to activation) to succeed Xfinity.
Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) suggested returning Busch's name to the second-tier series after about two decades of absence.
"Its begging for busch lol," one X user wrote.
"Bring back the [Busch]!!!!" another fan said.
"The Nascar BUSCHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH series would feed families," a fan commented.
Xfinity, which reportedly agreed to a decade-long sponsorship deal worth $200 million, still has fans vouching for another extension. The telecommunications company signed a one-year extension for this season, giving NASCAR time to find a replacement.
"I wish @Xfinity @NASCAR_Xfinity would just stay where there at. I think they make the series great," one fan suggested.
"Just keep xfinity," another fan stated.
One X user pointed out the benefits of becoming the second-tier series' title sponsor, saying:
"$15m a year seems like a great value doesn't it? ~33 races... on the same cable channel every week... activation at 20+ tracks... many drivers endorsing your brand."
NASCAR has partnered with Klutch Sports Group to increase market sales and boost brand presence. Klutch, a sports agency serving high-profile athletes like the NBA's LeBron James, is said to be an ideal partner following its diversification and venture into motorsports.
"They’d be a great fit": NASCAR chief on collaboration with Klutch Sports Group
NASCAR Chief Commercial Officer Craig Stimmel shared his thoughts on joining forces with Klutch Sports Group. Stimmel, who became CCO last December 2024, believes Klutch is a great fit considering their visions align.
In a report by Sports Business Journal, the former F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and Snapchat executive said:
"It was pretty clear they’d be a great fit not only with what they do day to day, but (also) culturally with us and how we approach the business."
Meanwhile, Klutch Head of Global Partnerships, Andrew Feinberg, underscored the sports agency's interest in making its presence felt in the motorsports scene. Its first racing client is Josef Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar Series champion under Team Penske.
Led by founder and CEO Rich Paul, most of Klutch Sports Group's clients compete in the NBA, including Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and Bronny James. The sports agency also works with NFL stars such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Hurts.