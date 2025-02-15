FOX insider puts speculations to rest on $8,000,000,000-worth Donald Trump’s Daytona 500 visit 

After attending Super Bowl LIX last weekend, the $8 billion worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) United States President Donald Trump is expected to spend the next weekend at the Daytona 500. NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the news on his X account; however, it has not been made official yet.

Trump has shown a tendency for big NASCAR events in the past, including serving as a Grand Marshall for the Great American Race in 2020. However, the weather is not cooperating with NASCAR for the 2025 event. Rain is in the forecast for the 500-mile race scheduled for Sunday and the governing body has moved the timing to 2:30 PM ET.

According to NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck, the sanctioning body has enhanced security measures for the race. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration has also issued a pair of temporary flight restrictions over Palm Beach, Florida, and Trump's primary residence, the Mar-a-Lago Club, suggesting Trump's attendance at the event.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass tweeted that, according to stock car racing commentator Mike Joy, the US President will be attending the 500-mile race. Here's what he wrote:

"At the end of the practice telecast, Mike Joy mentions that President Trump will attend the Daytona 500."

Actor Anthony Mackie will be the Grand Marshall for the 2025 inaugural race, while part-owner of Trackhouse Racing and Grammy-winning artist Pitbull will perform before the race.

Top three lesser-known records at the Daytona 500

The 200-lap race has set several records since its debut in 1959, and since 1982, the race has been serving as the inaugural race for the Cup Series. However, there are some records at the event that might surprise you.

#1. First Rookie to Clinch a Win at Daytona 500

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric became the first rookie to secure a win at the most prestigious crown jewel event. At the end of the 64th edition, Cindric won by a short margin of 0.036 seconds over 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace.

#2. Winner of the longest Daytona 500

The longest Daytona 500 was held in 2023, featuring two overtimes; the 500-mile race extended to 530 miles, resulting in 12 additional laps. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driving for JTG Daugherty Racing (now Hyak Motorsports), won the longest-ever Great American Race. In the process, JTG Daugherty Racing also became the first team co-owned by a Black man and a woman to secure a Daytona 500 victory.

#3. Most number of wins at the Daytona 500

NASCAR legend and seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty holds the record for most wins in the prestigious crown jewel event, with seven victories. He dominated the 500-mile race in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, and 1981. Cale Yarborough is the only driver who came close to his record, with four career wins. This record will take a truly monumental effort to surpass.

