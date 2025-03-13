“Franchises are permanent” - Kyle Larson-owned High Limit announce NASCAR-like charter system from 2026

Kubota High Limit Racing, co-owned by Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet, introduced a NASCAR-like charter system on Thursday, ahead of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race weekend. The system will be permanent and commence in the 2026 season.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet introduced the 410 winged sprint car series in 2022. Larson also races in the series alongside his NASCAR Cup Series duties with Hendrick Motorsports.

High Limit Racing shared a press release on their official website after Larson and Sweet met the media ahead of the first race of the 2025 season. It read:

"Franchises are permanent and create long-term value for team owners with the ability to sell and/or transfer the franchise they’ve earned. The year-by-year franchise rankings are determined by a rolling two-year average of point finishes. A pathway will be possible for up to five additional teams to enter the Franchise System over the 2026-27 seasons, creating up to 15 franchisees when the 2028 season begins."

For the uninitiated, NASCAR's charter system guarantees teams an entry to the 36-race schedule and huge payouts. The stock car racing league offers 36 charters, and teams are only allowed to own a maximum of four. Unlike the newly announced High Limit Series franchise, NASCAR charters expire.

The High Limit Series is set to host its 2025 season opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson will enter the race driving the No. 57 sprint car. He will share the stage alongside fellow NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs.

Kyle Larson drives the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

After the sprint car event, Larson will return to the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap Cup race is slated for March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with FS1 as the official TV broadcaster.

Kyle Larson urges fans to watch High Limit Racing's 2025 season opener at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson's Kubota High Limit Racing will feature two races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 13 and 15) this season. The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion urged fans to watch some dirt race action and meet their favorite drivers.

In an X post by the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week, Larson said:

"I'm really excited to get to the dirt track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 13 to 15 with the High Limit Racing sprint car series. It's our season opener, really excited to be there, going to have a great field of teams traveling from California, traveling from the midwest, our full-time teams as well."

He added:

"So I expect a great field of cars, some great racing, and finally back on the dirt track there. If you haven't yet, please get your tickets and come to the pits, see us, meet your favorite driver. Get an autograph, picture, it would be a great night."

The Las Vegas sprint race is the first of many stops this year. High Limit Racing will host over 60 events across 20 states and 36 tracks, including Florence Speedway and Eldora Speedway. The season will be concluded at Texas Motor Speedway in October.

