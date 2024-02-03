Frankie Muniz acknowledges Cole Custer’s aid ahead of 2024 Daytona debut

Hollywood actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz continues to tease his Daytona entry and recently completed a simulator session with Reigning Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer, in preparation for his speculated debut.

Muniz had dropped hints about his entry for the Daytona weekend earlier this year as he posted a picture with a road-going version of Ford Mustang for a promotional event with the manufacturer. He had captioned the picture, "See y'all in Daytona Feb 17th," tagging Ford Performance and NASCAR, indicating a potential collaboration.

Two weeks later, Frankie Muniz provided an update on his preparations, revealing that he had completed a simulator session. He thanked Stewart Haas Racing driver Cole Custer for guiding him through the session.

Muniz wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Huge thanks to @ColeCuster for helping me prep in the @FordPerformance simulator this morning. So much to learn and getting more and more ready for Daytona."

Earlier, Muniz shared his excitement for the race season, disclosing that he was in full preparation mode.

"Up early working out. Race season starts in 2 weeks," he posted on X.

Capping off a strong season in the ARCA Menards series last year, Frankie Muniz hinted that he was looking for a ride in NASCAR's top three series in 2024. Xfinity Series team RSS Racing was rumored to be his potential destination for the upcoming season.

Although he hasn't officially announced his ride, Frankie Muniz's Instagram post indicates he is set to enter a Daytona race on February 17. The season opener for the ARCA Menards is scheduled for 1:30 pm ET on the mentioned date, with the United Rentals 300 Xfinity race scheduled for 5:00 pm ET.

Exploring Frankie Muniz's comments on his 2024 NASCAR ride

Frankie Muniz put together a strong rookie campaign in the ARCA Menards series last year, fetching one top-five finish, 11 top-10s, and a fourth-place result in the drivers' standings. Muniz turned heads early in the season when he briefly led the standings.

Speaking to sports reporter Casey Campbell in the season finale at Toledo, the Malcolm in the Middle star said that he was trying to line up the sponsors before making the announcement.

"I do know what my plans are, I don't know when we'll be announcing it officially. I know that's not what probably you want to hear. But we want to make sure when we do make the announcement that we have all our ducks in a row," he said. "It'll be sooner than later... but more later than sooner."

Four months after making the statement, Frankie Muniz has yet to confirm his plans for 2024. With the Daytona weekend just a fortnight away, Muniz continues to tease his debut.