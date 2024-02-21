Frankie Muniz dedicates his NASCAR Xfinity debut to son - “I wanted to show to always follow his dreams”

Hollywood actor turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz dedicated his Xfinity Series debut to his son Mauz Mosley Muniz with a touching tribute on social media, ahead of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Last year, at the age of 37, the 'Malcolm in the Middle' star decided to pursue a career in stock car racing, reigniting his old passion. He turned heads in his full-time campaign in the ARCA Menards series, culminating in a fourth-place finish in the standings.

As Frankie Muniz ascended the NASCAR ladder, he made his Xfinity Series debut in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Ahead of the event, he dedicated this milestone to his three-year-old son, Mauz, aiming to set an example of pursuing one's passion in life.

He penned a touching note for his son on Instagram, that read:

"I began my venture into stock car racing a year and half ago because I wanted to show my son to always follow his dreams. I brought him on stage with me during the driver lineup announcements because I wouldn't be making the biggest start of my career in my first NASCAR race if it wasn't for the motivation he gives me. This is still only the beginning."

Expand Tweet

Frankie Muniz married the love of his life Paige Price in February 2020. More than a year into their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child Mauz, in March 2021. The birth of his first child inspired Muniz to reignite his passion for motorsports.

"It hit me when I had my son," Muniz told People.com last year. "I want him to grow up seeing me reach for my dreams and work hard for something that I'm passionate about, and the one world where I feel like I still have unfinished business was the racing world. So I'm going to go racing."

Frankie Muniz made his NASCAR Xfinity debut driving the #35 Ford for Joey Gase Motorsports but his night ended 37 laps into the race and was classified 33rd overall.

Frankie Muniz is reportedly buying into a NASCAR Xfinity outfit

Following his Xfinity debut for Joey Gase Motorsports at Daytona, Frankie Muniz is now rumored to team up with Joey Gase to co-own the Xfinity Series outfit.

Rumors of such a move began circulating on social media after a picture of the 'Gase-Muniz Motorsports' logo started making rounds.

Joey Gase Motorsports fields two teams (#35 and #53) in the second-tier series. Previously known as Emerling-Gase Motorsports, the team underwent changes after Patrick Emerling departed ahead of the 2024 season.

While there is no official announcement from either party, The Daily Downforce reports that Frankie Muniz and Joey Gase are working towards such a deal.

Muniz is scheduled to drive for the team in the Phoenix race on March 9.