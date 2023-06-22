Who is Frankie Muniz’s wife, Paige Price? 5 things to know about the former model

Frankie Muniz, our beloved teen who starred in the hit show Malcolm in the Middle, is all grown up and married to the love of his life. The child star hasn't been in the mainstream media for the past decade due to health issues but has pursued endeavors in different fields.

Muniz has made various appearances in movies and TV shows in the last few years. However, he has now focused his attention to pursue his dream of racing in NASCAR's higher categories.

Supporting the actor and racer through thick and thin is his wife Paige Price, who is always by his side. The two share a tight-knit relationship, where the adorable couple doesn't spend "a minute apart" from each other, according to the loving husband.

Five things to know about Frankie Muniz's wife

#1 Who is Frankie Muniz's wife?

Frankie Muniz is married to Paige Price a model and actress who has taken on minor roles on TV and cinema. Price is also a sports TV presenter, with this particular role later leading her to meet the Muniz, several years ago.

Price can be spotted cheering for Muniz as she is seen in attendance for various ARCA Menards Series races, in which her husband races.

#2 Exploring Paige Price's Background and Career

Paige Price hails from a small town in southwestern Pennsylvania called Marianna. Not much is known about her childhood, except that she started modeling at the age of 18. She continued down the path for three years, until turning 21, when she switched roles to become a TV presenter with a golf network.

Paige developed a passion for golf, as she covered majors and interviewed various top players. According to IMDb, she changed her last name in her initial years working as a model.

#3 How did Frankie Muniz and Paige Price meet?

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price are both passionate about golf, and it was this sport that intertwined their lives forever. The two met each other for the first time in Frank Sinatra's 100th anniversary invitational event in the February of 2016.

They began dating in April 2016 and were engaged two years later in November 2018. The prankster teen turned out to be a charming romantic as he proposed to Price at the Lantern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona.

#4 When did Muniz marry Paige, and how many children do they have?

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price were wed in a private ceremony surrounded by family and friends on February 21, 2020, four years since their first interaction. Speaking to PEOPLE, Muniz described his wedding day "as the best day of his life."

A year later the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Mauz Mosley Muniz in the March of 2021. The couple frequently shares snaps of their adorable son on their Instagram handles.

#5 Exploring Paige Price's recent business venture

Price has taken on an entrepreneurial venture as she is gearing up for the launch of Pog & Mauz, which she describes as a "limited collection of thoughtfully curated items". The venture is named after the nicknames of the mother and son, with an initial launch date slated for late February this year. However, the launch has been delayed.

