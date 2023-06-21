Frankie Muniz names the NASCAR Cup Series drivers who’ve helped him with advice

Best known for his portrayal of Malcolm in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz has taken the NASCAR world by storm. After deciding to be a part of the ARCA Menards series in 2023, the 37-year-old racing driver has exceeded expectations on his return to racing after 14 years.

Muniz has recorded five top-10 finishes in the first six races of the 2023 ARCA Menards season, with a worst result of P11. He has displayed his immense ability behind the wheel, especially for a driver who entered the stock car racing scene as late as he did.

Trey Ryan @TreyRyan99 Frankie Muniz is the only driver to finish on the lead lap in all 5 ARCA Menards races of the 2023 season so far. Frankie Muniz is the only driver to finish on the lead lap in all 5 ARCA Menards races of the 2023 season so far. https://t.co/9Ljy9Fkhe1

Hopeful of winning an ARCA Menard championship, Muniz sits second on the drivers' standing table in the series. He credited his abilities to advice from several NASCAR Cup Series regulars and said:

"I’ve had a lot of people that have offered to be really helpful. I’ve spent a lot of time with Joey Logano. Us both being in the Ford family, both HairClub spokesmen, we just filmed a commercial a few weeks ago. Ryan Preece came to the simulator the last time I was there to run laps with me to give me like a ghost car."

"Noah Gragson drives for RJR in its super late model. He’s been super open book, does track walks with me when he’s around so that’s been cool. I’m taking all the advice I can when I can get it."

With advice from proven talents in the highest echelon of stock car racing, Frankie Muniz certainly seems to be in good hands as far as his racing career is concerned.

Frankie Muniz opens up about what he thinks is key to success in NASCAR

Despite sitting in second place in the drivers' standings in his debut season in the ARCA Menards Series, Frankie Muniz is hungry for more. Elaborating on what he thinks is the key to getting better at his craft, the former Malcolm in the Middle star said:

“I wish I was in the car more. That’s the biggest thing. I see (Jesse) Love. He’s leading the championship. I’m in second. He’s in a Truck, he’s in a super late [model], he’s in a dirt car; every single week he’s in something. The only time I’ve been in a car has been the five ARCA races this year. I feel I could be improving if I was in the car more to be learning.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Malcolm in the Front: ARCA Series points leader and actor Frankie Muniz begins practice at Kansas. Malcolm in the Front: ARCA Series points leader and actor Frankie Muniz begins practice at Kansas. https://t.co/NNz6kWSJCa

Frankie Muniz has high ambitions for his future in the sport and will certainly need all the experience he can get to challenge for the title.

