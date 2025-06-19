Frankie Muniz reflects on Le Mans debut after second-in-class finish at Mustang Challenge Invitational

Frankie Muniz shared his his feelings on Instagram after finishing second in class and tenth overall at the Mustang Challenge Invitational held during the 24 Hours of Le Mans weekend. The actor-turned-racer called the experience unforgettable, mentioning how close he came to a podium finish. He also shared his gratitude to Ford and TechSport Racing. Fb

The post was shared on on Frankie Muniz’s official Instagram account. In his caption, Muniz mentioned how unexpected this opportunity was for him, considering his background in open-wheel and stock car racing. He credited Ford for the invitation to race in the Mustang Challenge Invitational at Le Mans, calling the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R 'fun to drive and intense to race'.

Muniz further wrote that while he finished just shy of the podium, the result still felt like a personal win, especially given the level of competition and the setting. He also thanked TechSport Racing for giving him a competitive car and a professional setup. His caption read,

“As a former open wheel guy and now a NASCAR driver, I never thought I'd get the opportunity to race in Le Mans. I can't thank @ford enough for having me out to race in the inaugural Mustang Challenge Invitational. I finished 2nd in class and 10th overall of the 39 cars. So close to getting a trophy!! Can't believe the things I keep getting to do while following this dream. These cars were so fun to drive and intense to race. Hope to do more sports car stuff in the future. Big thanks to @techsport_racing for being so fun and professional and giving me a great car to go fast!”

Muniz racing here was part of the ‘Dark Horse Stars’ class, which featured one-off drivers invited by Ford to compete during the endurance racing weekend at Circuit de la Sarthe. Alongside Muniz, drivers like Formula Drift champion Chelsea DeNofa and Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley also took part.

Muniz had already made his Mustang Challenge debut at Circuit of The Americas in 2024. His background includes stints in ChampCar Atlantic, the ARCA Menards Series, and now the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“Let’s keep silencing the doubters” – Frankie Muniz after his NASCAR Truck Series showing at Michigan

Frankie Muniz sent a clear message after a dramatic race at Michigan International Speedway during the Craftsman Truck Series. Despite finishing 14th, he considered it a breakthrough moment. He was in third place with just two laps to go but lost ground due to a restart error. Still, he managed to stay in the top 15—something he said gave him confidence going into the second half of the season.

On X, Frankie Muniz reflected on the experience. He admitted the mistake at the restart stung, especially since it cost him a potential top-five finish. However, he mentioned learning from it and expressed gratitude to his team, Reaume Brothers Racing. Quoting Muniz:

“I’ll own up to a big mistake when I was running in 3rd place with two laps to go. It stung, but I’ve learned from it, and I’m coming back stronger... Let’s keep silencing the doubters!”

His race at Michigan followed a difficult run in the NASCAR season. According to series stats, Frankie Muniz is ranked 25th in the standings with 155 points. He has only one top-10 finish so far, which came at Daytona. His season has also included six DNFs, which have made consistency a challenge.

