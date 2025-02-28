Frankie Muniz reveals hair loss transformation with before and after photos: "I'm still shocked when I find old photos of myself"

Professional actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz took to social media to share his transformation, posting before-and-after pictures that highlighted his journey with hair loss. He is a full-time driver in NASCAR, pursuing his longtime passion to become a professional racer.

Muniz, now competing as a rookie in the 2025 Truck Series, drives the #33 Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. The former Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks star made his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series last season. However, the 2025 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona was the first race of his rookie full-time campaign.

Muniz took to Instagram to share his transformation after undergoing a hair transplant with HairClub, a hair health expert company serving in the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Reflecting on the journey, he admitted that he felt a sense of disbelief whenever he compared his before-and-after photos.

"This is not AI... It's @hairclub . I'm still shocked when I find old photos of myself before I went to Hairclub. Seriously makes me so happy to be reminded of how life-changing Hairclub has been. Just figured I'd share!" he wrote on Instagram

Although Muniz secured an impressive finish at Daytona International Speedway after securing a P10 finish, his luck turned around at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished out of the top 20 in P28. He will now be gearing up for the next Truck Series race, the Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 14.

"I think this truck was so fast": Frankie Muniz makes his feelings clear after securing top-10 at Daytona

Frankie Muniz had a stroke of luck at Daytona, securing a top-ten finish in his full-time rookie season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He originally crossed the line in P11, but after race winner Parker Kligerman’s #75 Chevrolet Silverado was disqualified for failing post-race inspection, Muniz was bumped up to P10.

Despite the fortunate turn of events, Muniz showcased a solid performance at Daytona International Speedway. Reflecting on the race, he shared his thoughts:

"I think this truck was so fast. I mean, like we were the second pack, I passed all the second pack, had a half a straight away to the front pack and by myself caught them. So I feel like I can't wait for Talladega, you know what I mean?" Muniz said.

"You know, hopefully I earn respect, and the only way to do that is to do it on track, you know what I mean? And have finishes like this and we were smart. You know, I thought there'd be a lot more wrecks early in the race. You know, so like, I started second-guessing the decision of like hanging back as no one's wrecking, but man, it worked out. I'm happy," he added.

Meanwhile, Parker Kligerman and Henderson Motorsports appealed NASCAR’s decision to disqualify the #75 truck, but the ruling remained unchanged. Kligerman found the decision controversial, pointing out that no Henderson Motorsports representative was present during the post-race inspection, something he felt was not ideal.

