“I will be requesting that NASCAR investigate that”: Parker Kligerman breaks silence on the ‘tough thing’ about his Daytona ordeal

Parker Kligerman recently gave his take on NASCAR's controversial decision in the Truck Series race at Daytona. Despite winning the season-opening Fresh From Florida 250, his truck failed post-race inspection, leading to a disqualification and stripping him of the victory.

Parker Kligerman competes part-time in the Truck Series, piloting the #75 Chevy Silverado for Henderson Motorsports. Following NASCAR’s controversial decision to disqualify his race-winning truck, Henderson Motorsports filed an appeal. However, their challenge was unsuccessful, and the disqualification was upheld.

In a recent interview with Sportsnaut’s NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver, Kligerman candidly addressed his disappointment over the Daytona ruling. He expressed his frustration with the outcome and revealed his intention to push NASCAR for a more thorough investigation into the controversy surrounding his disqualification.

"We went to Victory Lane, went to the Media Canter, Chris (Carrier, #75 team's crew chief) was asked to come to the Media Center, my crew chief, he is the only full-time employee at Henderson Motorsports, and during this time the truck went through tech, and this is where it gets interesting,” Kligerman stated.

The 34-year-old further emphasized that a representative from Henderson Motorsports should have been present during the post-race inspection.

“I was like ‘the crew chief wasn’t there’, and that’s another thing you find out, you don’t need to have the crew chief there to go through tech – which is something I will be requesting that NASCAR investigate that because it’s kind of crazy, especially on the smaller teams, to not have a person of authority there when the car/truck is going through tech,” he added

Kligerman’s disqualification stemmed from his Chevy truck’s rear height falling below the allowed regulations. NASCAR’s ruling has sparked debate, with mixed reactions from the racing community. Some have questioned the decision’s fairness, while others have supported the enforcement of the rulebook.

Before shifting back to the Truck Series, Kligerman spent the past two seasons competing full-time in the Xfinity Series. Driving the #48 Chevrolet for Big Machine Racing, he capped off the 2024 season with a respectable 10th-place finish in the overall standings.

Parker Kligerman’s crew chief calls out NASCAR’s Daytona inspection process

As previously mentioned, Parker Kligerman revealed that his crew chief, Chris Carrier, was summoned to the media center while the #75 Chevy truck was undergoing inspection. In a recent statement released by Henderson Motorsports, Carrier voiced his disappointment, stating that NASCAR "missed an opportunity" to build a stronger relationship of "confidence" with both the teams and their fans.

"We believe the post-race failure resulted from a misunderstanding between two NASCAR inspectors and our team, which led our road crew to follow incorrect instructions on the height sticks process." Chris Carrier stated.

"Had our truck been inspected the same way as everyone else’s, it would have passed. We believe NASCAR missed an opportunity to build confidence with its teams and fans by not overturning this ruling," he added.

Expand Tweet

Parker Kligerman's next race in the #75 truck will be in the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on 11th April at 7:30 pm Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1 and Sirius XM.

