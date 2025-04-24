Frankie Muniz's wife channels 'tradtional yet 2025 vibes' in flared midi dress 

Frankie Muniz’s wife, Paige Muniz, gave followers a look at her personal style on Instagram. According to Muniz, the red and white flared midi dress was a perfect blend of traditional and modern wear.

In the video, Paige Muniz wore a red and white dress featuring bowtie detailing on the arms. While showing off the dress, she described its vibe by saying,

"This gives traditional yet 2025 vibes, like I make pancakes but they're gluten free and sometimes I throw in chocolate chips."

She added a disclaimer in the caption of her Instagram story. She wrote,

“Don’t judge it negatively, it’s not in all its glory. Needs pressed and some good shoes.”

Frank Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz's story on Instagram. Source: via Instagram, @pogmuniz

Paige Price met Frankie Muniz in 2016 at a celebrity golf event. The two married in 2019 after a private ceremony and a later public one. Frankie Muniz, best known for his role as Malcolm in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, made a dramatic shift in his career.

In 2006, Muniz transitioned into professional racing. He competed in the Atlantic Championship, later joining the ARCA Menards Series and eventually racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In 2025, he races full-time for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige Muniz talks about acting without him: “He’s the only star in this family, until Mauz turns 18”

In another recent Instagram interaction, Paige Muniz responded to a fan who asked if she’d consider acting in a project that didn’t involve Frankie Muniz. While Frankie is preparing for the return of Malcolm in the Middle with four new episodes set to air on Disney+ in April 2025, fans were curious if Paige might ever follow a similar path. Paige replied,

"I would LOVE to try it but, being a closet writer and having a passion for character development - I'd never try it again unless I felt something when reading the script. I think I respect the compelling ability some have to convince you that you're in an alternative reality, watching a life from the outside."

Her response made it clear that while she’s open to the idea, it would take a powerful script to convince her to step in front of the camera. She values storytelling and believes strongly in authentic performances. In a follow-up line, she added a candid note of self-awareness, saying,

"Realistically speaking though... Frankie's the only star in this family, until Mauz turns 18."

Meanwhile, Frankie Muniz is set for a busy 2025 season. He is competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 33 truck for Reaume Brothers Racing. As of mid-April 2025, Muniz is ranked 24th in the Truck Series standings with 88 points and has recorded one top-10 finish so far this season.

