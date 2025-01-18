Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares about son Moe’s favor in exchange for a snack reward

Paige Muniz, the wife of actor and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz, recently shared a story on her Instagram handle, sharing that she convinced her son Mauz to pick her a dress for an auction night in exchange for snacks.

Paige Muniz (formerly, Paige Price) was born in Marianna, Pennsylvania. It was while she was working with a golf network that she met Frankie Muniz in February of 2016. They began dating a year later and got married in 2020. Their son, Mauz Mosley Muniz, was born in March 2021.

The Pennsylvania native recently shared a social media story featuring her son, Moe, where she playfully offered him snacks in exchange for his help in finding a dress suitable for the Barrett Jackson auction night in Scottsdale. Moe was seen making a peace sign while Paige could be heard laughing. She posted it with the caption:

“Moe wanted to go walk around and get snacks…so he’s going to help me find a dress for the festivities to kick off Barrett Jackson next week”

2025 will mark Frankie Muniz's first full-time season as a NASCAR driver. He will compete in the Craftsman Truck Series, piloting the #33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing. His past accomplishments include a 4th place finish in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series standings. The 39-year-old is also known for his starring role in the American sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle.

Frankie Muniz's wife Paige called out brands for sizing issues

Paige Muniz recently expressed her frustration regarding difficulties in finding clothing that fit her properly. In her Instagram post, she humorously noted that despite being in her mid-30s, she often finds herself shopping in the children's section due to sizing issues with adult clothes. Paige highlighted the absurdity of having to alter garments.

"I know, me complaining about clothes again... it's just absurd guys. I should not be in my mid-3Os shopping in the children's section cutting off bows and taking sequins out of my jeans just to get a pair that actually fit me.," wrote Paige Muniz.

The 32-year-old reached out to her female followers for recommendations on brands that offer true-to-size clothing, emphasizing her desire for options that don't mislabel sizes:

"ANY GIRLIES OUT THERE WITH A FAV BRAND THAT IS STILL TRUE TO SIZE THAT DOESNT MAKE THEIR SIZE 4 A SIZE 03"

Paige Muniz is recognized for her vibrant and engaging personality, which she showcases through her active presence on social media. She frequently shares personal insights and experiences, connecting with her followers by discussing various aspects of her life, including parenting and fashion challenges.

