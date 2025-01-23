Frankie Muniz's wife Paige shares toddlers' mischievous antics asking followers for help in the IG story

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz, recently took to her Instagram and shared her son's mischievous antics on her story. She also hilariously asked her fans to help stop her son's naughty behavior.

Paige Muniz was born in Marianna, Pennsylvania, and met Frankie in February 2016 while he was foraying into a career in stock car racing. They got engaged after two years of dating. The couple then tied the knot on February 20, 2020, and welcomed their first son, Mauz Mosley, in 2021.

In her latest story, Frankie Muniz's wife showcased her struggles of being a mother to a toddler. While Paige was recording a video, Mauz took out his soft toy and rubbed it on the phone screen to disrupt the video. She gave a humorous reaction to his son and playfully captioned the story:

"Toddlers* pls send help."

Paige Muniz shared her son Mauz's mischievous antics on her story (Source: @pogmuniz via Instagram)

Paige used to work as a professional model before she met her husband, Frankie Muniz. She made quite a name in the modeling industry after she won the Miss Classic Kumite title in 2013. She then ventured into sports and became a sports representative for the golf network. Additionally, she co-owns the Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars.

Frankie Muniz's wife, Paige Muniz's hilarious moments with her son

Frankie Muniz's wife is known for sharing hilarious incidents of her son on her social media account. Previously, Mrs. Muniz shared how she humorously promoted a healthy habit for her son.

Paige took her son's favorite soft toy sloth named 'Ah' and deconstructed it, removing all the material inside. Then she explained to her son that the toy was not working properly because it did not eat his veggies. Mrs. Muniz captioned the stroy:

“Parenting 101 from a home surgeon: Deconstruct your child's favorite toy and blame his unhealthy body on not eating enough veggies and your kid will want to eat broccoli for breakfast. It shouldn't cause too much psychological damage, right?”

Paige Muniz recently shared a playful moment with her son. She convinced her son Mauz to select a dress for her for the Barrett Jackson auction night in Scottsdale. She shared the incident on her story and playfully offered her son some snacks in exchange for his help in finding a suitable dress for the night.

“Moe wanted to go walk around and get snacks…so he’s going to help me find a dress for the festivities to kick off Barrett Jackson next week,” wrote Paige Muniz.

Frankie Muniz always had a passion for racing and competed in an open-wheel race when he was 15. He then moved to the ARCA Series and landed his first full-time season in the Craftsman Truck Series, piloting the #33 Ford truck for Reaume Brothers Racing.

