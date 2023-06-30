Frankie Muniz sets sights on an Xfinity or a Truck Series drive in the 2024 NASCAR season

Frankie Muniz's introduction to the world of NASCAR has left the Malcolm in the Middle star wanting for more. Seen driving in the ARCA Menards Series throughout 2023, the 37-year-old has managed to announce to the world around him his prowess behind the wheel of a stock car.

Returning to racing after a 14-year gap which saw him switch polar opposite careers, Frankie Muniz now has his sights set in the big leagues in NASCAR. Recording five top-10 finishes in his first seven races of a part-time schedule in 2023, the former Agent Cody Banks star has proven his ability behind the wheel, especially for a driver cutting his teeth in the series as late as he is.

Speaking about how the Wood Ridge, New Jersey native is full of confidence about his abilities as a full-time racecar driver, Muniz has his sights set on the sport's nationwide series.

Aiming to graduate to either the Xfinity or the Truck Series for the 2024 season, Frankie Muniz elaborated on his determination as a racecar driver and said:

“Maybe they don’t see me as a threat yet, but I’m coming. This isn’t a fluke. I know it’s a very lofty goal for me to set, but I want to race in the Cup Series. I’m pretty sure every driver probably says that, but I really do. I’m 37 years old, and I’m getting into the sport of stock car racing. I definitely plan on moving up, and the plan is to move up to Xfinity or the Truck Series next year."

With the ultimate goal of making it into the Cup Series eventually, Frankie Muniz's determination to succeed in a cut-throat business such as racing as a second career is admirable, to say the least.

Frankie Muniz feels like he has "unfinished business" in the racing world

After having successfully made a career as a child and adult actor starring in various TV shows, most popularly Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz believes racing is still something he lusts after. Years after making an appearance in the Pro Celebrity Race at Long Beach, the now 37-year-old had to quit the sport due to a crash he suffered in 2009, breaking his back.

Now that he has his sights firmly set on the big leagues after making an impressive return, Frankie Muniz feels like he has unfinished business in the sport. He said:

“I feel like I accomplished a lot in my life, but where I have unfinished business is the racing world. Here I am, and we're doing it. It's been the most incredible experience so far, and I don't want it to end. We have to find some partners to keep the ball rolling.”

Who knows, Malcolm from Malcolm in the Middle might one day be seen in victory lane at one of these events.

