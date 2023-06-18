“I thought that it was going to be a struggle”: Frankie Muniz ‘thrilled’ after finishing the longest race of his career

Frankie Muniz put in yet another solid effort on Saturday (June 17) to finish sixth in the Berlin ARCA 200 race at Berlin Raceway. Muniz has now finished inside the top 10 in the last five races.

Taking the checkered flag for the 200-lap race in west Michigan, Muniz was delighted to finish his longest race yet. Speaking to Frontstretch after the race, the Malcolm in the Middle star reckoned that he could do another 200 laps. He said:

"I'm thrilled that physically, I finished because I thought that it was going to be a struggle to do 200 laps, it's the longest race I've ever done. I feel fine, I could probably do another 200 more."

Frankie Muniz struggled to keep up with the leaders as only three cars finished on the lead lap. He admitted that he was disappointed with his qualifying performances and narrated his struggles during the restarts.

"Still disappointed in my qualifying performance, but really where I struggled in the race was on the starts and restarts," Muniz said. "I just got eaten alive, I lost two or three spots on every restart and had to work my back by them and it's hard to pass here."

Muniz, the driver of the #30 Rette Jones Racing Ford, the touched upon the changes he is trying to make in his driving style.

"I learned a lot, I got to qualify better and I gotta be more aggressive on the restarts. That's your time, everyone's bunched up you gotta get the positions and I went the wrong way."

Jess Love dominated the Berlin ARCA race, leading 198 of the 200 laps, but lost the lead in the penultimate lap to William Sawalich. With the late pass, the 16-year-old Minnesota native won his first ARCA Menards Series race.

Frankie Muniz speaks about the change in perspective

Frankie Muniz at Daytona

Except for his debut race in Daytona, where he finished 11th, Frankie Muniz has finished inside the top 10 in the rest of the races. The 37-year-old has impressed everyone with his consistent results, as he has three sixth-place finishes to his name.

However, Muniz is growing tired of finishing sixth, as he aims for a better finish. He explained the change in perspective:

"Every time I'm in the car is a learning experience and I love it! It's weird [that] in Charlotte I was screaming at the top of my lungs when I finished sixth, and today I finished sixth and I am like meh... I want more."

"That's the mind of a racecar driver, there's a lot of room for improvement."

After leading the drivers' standings for a short time, Muniz has dropped down to second place, trailing Jesse Love by 20 points. The latter has three wins, but Muniz is yet to score his first victory.

Poll : 0 votes