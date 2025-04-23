Actor-turned-driver Frankie Muniz recently addressed the Rockingham Truck Series incident from last week and touched upon his conversation with Ty Majeski and Brandon Jones. Speaking about it in a recent interview with the Beating and Banging podcast, Muniz shared how he wanted to approach Majeski and Jones and talk about what happened at the Rockingham Speedway on Friday.
Muniz recently sat with Kyle Dalton on the Beating and Banging podcast, where he discussed everything about the recently concluded Rockingham Speedway Truck Series race and how he posted about it on social media later on.
Speaking about it, the 39-year-old driver recalled how he went into the rookie meeting at Rockingham and wanted to approach the drivers (Ty Majeski and Brandon Jones) and speak about what happened at Rockingham.
"I thought I was going to go up to him (Ty Majeski) and say, 'Hey, like you know, I just wanted to ask your opinion on what I could have done differently' just so I can learn, right? Like you know, because in my mind when I play it back, and you know another week has gone by or whatever it's been since that incident, I still truly believe I didn't do anything wrong," he said.
"You know and I had a lot of people reach out to me and um kind of the higher-ups that be uh within racing who were like, 'Look we saw everything just so you know it wasn't your fault.' But I don't expect him to feel that way right but I wanted just to hear from him what I possibly could have done in a different light," he further added. (0:45-1:21)
Muniz was involved in a nasty incident when Ty Majeski came from behind and hit him. As a result, Majeski collected him and other drivers in a wreck. In the end, Muniz came home to finish the race in a disappointing 23rd place.
Frankie Muniz is currently driving full-time in the Cup Series for Reaume Brothers Racing and is in charge of the #33 Ford F-150. Despite starting the season brilliantly with a top-10 finish at Daytona, his season went downhill, and currently, he is in 24th place in the championship standings.
What did Frankie Muniz say about Brandon Jones?
After explaining his thoughts on Ty Majeski, Frankie Muniz explained how he spoke to Brandon Jones about it and let his emotions flow. Muniz collected Jones in the wreck after being hit by Majeski from behind. Here's what he added:
"I said, 'Hey, I just want to let you know I apologize for you getting caught up in that.' He's like, 'Look, what I'll say is I did, I looked into it.' And he's like 'I saw a lot more.' He's like, 'That wasn't your fault.' He's like 'You were put in a really bad position.'" (1:35-1:48)
In addition to the NASCAR Truck Series, Frankie Muniz also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlantic Championship, ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West.