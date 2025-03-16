FRM driver drops one-word reaction to Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron’s jaw-dropping ‘recent finishes’ stat

Front Row Motorsports' racer, Noah Gragson recently reacted to William Byron's impressive finishes. Byron has ten top-10s in his last 11 races and is yet to put a foot wrong this season.

Byron drives the #24 for Hendrick Motorsports and is currently at the top of the standings ahead of the Pennzoil 400. He leads Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell by 13 points despite Bell winning three out of the four races this season. Byron has slowly become one of the most consistent drivers on the grid for multiple seasons now.

The 26-year-old's performance has now brought him admiration from his competitors. Gragson is the #4 for FRM who took to X to reply to a post by NASCAR about his recent results on the track. Gragson wrote:

The post soon gained traction as fans agreed with Gragson's remark. While his Hendrick Motorsports teammates and former champions Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have struggled this season, Byron has shown why this could finally be his year of lifting the championship after coming close in 2023 and 2024 with two third-place finishes.

The #24 has indeed been racing like a machine in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. He can stay competitive on different kinds of tracks and get a favorable outcome. The only time he failed to finish in the top ten this season was in Atlanta due to a wreck with Kyle Larson and Austin Cindric.

He began the 2025 season with a win in the Daytona 500. He became the first person after Denny Hamlin to win back-to-back at Daytona. Byron was a close runner-up in Austin, finishing 0.433 seconds behind Christopher Bell. While he won the pole at Phoenix, he was late to change to the softer option tires in the final stage of the race, finishing sixth. After the race, Byron said:

“It was just crazy there at the end. We restarted 21st and got into the top 10 pretty quickly. I feel like we probably used up a lot of tire on the reds to get those last few spots, so it was hard to get much more."

When William Byron won the 2023 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

William Byron (24) following his victory of the 2023 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas - Source: Imagn

While Las Vegas is not his strongest track, William Byron has a win at the 1.5-mile superspeedway. In 2023, Byron started in the first row and won the first two stages of the race. He led the race in 176 of the total 271 laps and won the Pennzoil 400 for the first time in his career. In the last lap, Byron held off his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, who finished as runner-up.

Byron will be one of the favorites for the 2025 edition. He qualified in the eighth spot with a lap time of 28.944 seconds. He will be in his #24 Raptor Chevrolet and hopes to repeat his 2023 performance in a fourth-row start.

