FRM pokes fun at Noah Gragson as NASCAR revisits his explosive brawl with Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has a reputation for making aggressive moves on the track, and the governing body recently revisited one of his heated moments with fellow Cup Series driver Noah Gragson. Front Row Motorsports reacted to the post and shared a humorous response to the situation.

Ad

The clip uploaded by NASCAR's official X handle featured the aftermath of the 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. After the race, Gragson went to the pits to confront Chastain for his driving style and pushing his #42 Legacy Motor Club Chevy into the outside wall.

However, the situation quickly escalated when the FRM driver grabbed Ross Chastain by the neck. This prompted the Trackhouse Racing driver to land a crisp blow on Gragson's cheek as the NASCAR officials intervened and broke up the altercation.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on the tense situation, the sanctioning body's official page wrote:

"It's not always rosy in the Sunflower State. 😬"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post also got the attention of Noah Gragson's team, Front Row Motorsports, who made a lighthearted comment:

"10k likes and we'll get Noah to bring back that hairstyle!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won the 267-lap race, with Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain finishing among the top five drivers, securing P5. Meanwhile, Noah Gragson ended the race in P29, one spot ahead of Harrison Burton. Additionally, the governing body's senior vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, decided not to penalize either of the Cup Series drivers.

"Too good an opportunity to pass up": Ross Chastain expressed his true emotions on driving for JR Motorsports in the 2025 Xfinity Series season

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has completed five full-time seasons in NASCAR's second-tier series. Last year, he competed for DGM Racing and secured two top-10 finishes in four races.

Ad

Chastain inked a deal with former NASCAR star driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team, JR Motorsports. He pilots the #9 Chevy SS in the 2025 season for a set number of races. Reflecting upon the exciting opportunity, the 32-year-old said (via a press release):

"I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series. Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win."

Ross Chastain has competed in two races in the 2025 Xfinity Series season under JR Motorsports' banner. He secured one top-10 finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and a top-five finish at Darlington Raceway. Additionally, Chastain has two wins, 54 top-10 finishes, and a pole position in 210 races in the series in his 12-year stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.