Front Row Motorsports exercise option to retain Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland

On August 9, Front Row Motorsports announced their decision to exercise the extension option on their NASCAR Cup Series drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland for the 2024 season.

This choice ensures that Michael McDowell will continue his partnership with the team for a seventh consecutive season. Gilliland, meanwhile, will mark his third year in the series since joining FRM in 2022.

Front Row Motorsports conveyed that Zane Smith is now free to explore opportunities across all three national series. This includes the possibility of a return to FRM. Smith competes part-time in the Cup Series and full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

The team's approach to contract announcements represents a departure from their usual practice, where drivers are typically unveiled after the conclusion of the season. This holds true even for returning competitors like Michael McDowell.

Why is Front Row Motorsports' partnership with Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland special?

Front Row Motorsports have displayed consistent growth in recent years, with Michael McDowell's efforts aimed at securing a spot in the Cup playoffs.

As the winner of the 2021 Daytona 500, Michael McDowell currently holds the 17th position in the standings, merely three points shy of the cutoff line. He has achieved one top-five and five top-10 finishes so far.

In Todd Gilliland's sophomore season, he holds the 27th position. His performance has seen him earn three top-10 finishes, surpassing his tally from the 2022 season.

He has also secured eight top-15 finishes in the ongoing campaign. Gilliland was initially slated for full-time participation in the No. 38. He has, however, divided his time between the part-time No. 36 and Rick Ware Racing, with Zane Smith acquiring additional Cup starts on his schedule.

Additionally, Front Row Motorsports unveiled their intent to compete in the Trucks series for the 2024 season. The team has plans to disclose more details about their future endeavors in the coming weeks.

According to Frontstretch, FRM owner gave an exclusive statement:

"Both Michael and Todd are like family to me,” said Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports.

“They have been determined to make the team better each season and they just keep fighting to do that. I’m proud of both and now we will be focused on the remainder of 2023 and prepare for 2024 to be even better.”

With a blend of experience and emerging talent, FRM is poised to make a lasting impact in the NASCAR Cup Series and beyond.

The future holds promising opportunities for both McDowell and Gilliland as they embark on another chapter of their racing journey with Front Row Motorsports.