Front Row Motorsports secures charter, plans expansion to three-car Cup team next year

Front Row Motorsports recently announced that they would field three chartered cars from the beginning of the 2025 season. FRM currently fields two cars competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bob Jenkins-owned organization, FRM, was the first one to reveal the expansion to a three-car Cup team after Stewart-Haas Racing's recent announcement. SHR would close its four Cup Series car charter operation at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Front Row Motorsports owner released a statement on their X (formerly Twitter) handle on May 29.

"We have a very positive outlook on the future of NASCAR and as the sport plans for success, so do we. Today that means having a plan for expanding back to three cars in the NASCAR Cup Series. I always have the vision to continue to grow and improve our team and that commitment and desire never changes. I am committed to the sport and its passionate fans and partners." Jenkins said.

In that statement, FRM's general manager Jerry Freeze added:

"Starting a new team from scratch is always a challenge, but with the opportunities in front of us, the talent we have in our leadership, and a bit of a runway to get there, I am confident that we can produce three competitive programs out of the box for the 2025 season. We haven’t lost sight of what our goals for 2024 are, to get our teams into the playoffs for both series. If we can keep up the speed on track and have a little bit of luck to come our way, we can achieve our objectives."

The two full-time drivers in FRM are - Michale McDowell, piloting the #34 Ford, and #38 driver, Todd Gilliland. The organization also fields a part-time #36 Mustang, driven by Kaz Grala.

Till now, FRM has a total of four Cup Series victories. David Ragan got the team's first win at Talladega in 2013, followed by Chris Buescher's victory in 2016 at Pocono.

The recent triumphs came from the NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell, one in the 2021 Daytona 500, and the other last season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. McDowell, earlier this year, announced that he is set to leave the organization and join Spire Motorsports from the 2025 season.

Looking at Michael McDowell's departure from Front Row Motorsports

The former Daytona 500 winner, Michale McDowell is set to shift to a new home after the end of the current season.

The 39-year-old has signed a multi-year contract with Spire Motorsports, piloting the #71 Chevy for their Cup Series team in 2025.

The current #34 FRM driver is set to replace Zane Smith and take his experience to the new shed with #7 Corey LaJoie and a rookie #77 Carson Hocevar.