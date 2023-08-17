Full entry list for the final SRX Racing Series at Lucas Oil Speedway (August 17)

As anticipation builds for the grand finale of the Camping World SRX Racing Thursday Night Thunder race at Lucas Oil Speedway, racing enthusiasts are gearing up for an action-packed showdown that promises to be a memorable night for both drivers and fans alike.

With a star-studded entry list and championship aspirations hanging in the balance, all eyes are set on the dirt track in Wheatland, Missouri, where legends of the racing world are set to clash in a battle of skill, strategy, and speed.

This Thursday's SRX Racing event will see a historic gathering of racing greats, including the likes of Clint Bowyer (#07), Ken Schrader (#52), and Kenny Wallace (#36), all of whom have previously graced the dirt at Lucas Oil Speedway.

However, the spotlight remains on the two frontrunners of this year's championship race - Ryan Newman (#39), the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, and Tony Stewart (#14), the reigning 2021 series champion.

While Bowyer, Schrader, and Wallace bring a wealth of experience to the track, Newman and Stewart are entering uncharted territory, each vying for their own moment of glory on the dirt of Lucas Oil Speedway.

For Tony Stewart, the path to securing his second championship is a challenging one, demanding nothing less than a flawless race day performance. In order to narrow the gap and seize the title, Stewart will likely need to replicate his spectacular showing from the previous week at Eldora Speedway, where he achieved a clean sweep of the night's events.

The Lucas Oil Speedway entry list for this monumental SRX Racing Series finale reads like a who's who of motorsports royalty, featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, all poised to leave an indelible mark on the track.

The roster includes Helio Castroneves (#06), Clint Bowyer (#07), Marco Andretti (#1), Hailie Deegan (#5), Brad Keselowski (#6), Bobby Labonte (#18), Kenny Wallace (#36), Ryan Newman (#39), Jonathan Davenport (#49), Ken Schrader (#52), and Ernie Francis Jr. (#99).

With each competitor boasting an impressive racing pedigree, the stage is set for a thrilling contest that promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat excitement and a feast of adrenaline-fueled action.

Capacity crowd expected for the season finale of SRX Racing

In preparation for the monumental showdown, Lucas Oil Speedway has undertaken significant enhancements to accommodate the surge in demand from racing aficionados.

With all 21 VIP suites sold out and additional stands erected, the venue is bracing itself for a capacity crowd that promises to bring an electric atmosphere to the proceedings.

As the venue reaches its seating limits, fans can expect standing-room-only excitement, with the grassy areas above turns 1 and 2 set to transform into prime vantage points, complete with blanket and lawn chair seating options.

Following races at both Berlin Raceway and Stafford Motor Speedway earlier this summer, the season finale at Lucas Oil Speedway is the third sold-out SRX Racing event of the season.

With the championship race wide open, fans can expect an evening of high-octane drama and unforgettable moments in the finale of the 2023 Camping World SRX Racing Series.