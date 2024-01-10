NASCAR
  Full official entry list for NASCAR ARCA Series' Daytona pre-season test revealed

Full official entry list for NASCAR ARCA Series’ Daytona pre-season test revealed

By Yash Soni
Modified Jan 10, 2024 20:31 IST
ARCA Menards Series West Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100

The official start of the 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series is scheduled to get underway next month with the BRANDT 200 (previously known as Daytona ARCA 200) at Daytona International Speedway.

The BRANDT 200 will be the first race of the 2024 ARCA season and will be held on February 17. The event will start at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Ahead of the season-opening race, ARCA cars will be on the track at Daytona for two-day as teams and drivers partake in a preseason practice session at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

This year’s pre-season practice at Daytona is scheduled for Friday, (Jan. 12) and Saturday, (Jan. 13). The two-day testing session gives teams seven hours of practice time (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET) each day.

The practice’s entry list, which features more than 70 drivers, includes some of the biggest names - the three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural Chicago Street race on his debut last year, and IndyCar star and SRX Champion Marco Andretti.

NASCAR’s 2024 complete entry list for the ARCA Menards Series preseason Test at Daytona International Speedway

Here is a list of the 75 drivers taking part in the 2024 NASCAR ARCA preseason test at the 2.5-mile superspeedway:

  1. Andres Perez
  2. Willie Mullins
  3. Ryan Kuhn
  4. Blake Lothian
  5. Davey Callihan
  6. Lavar Scott
  7. Eric Caudell
  8. Sean Corr
  9. Ed Pompa
  10. Bryan Syer-Keske (RTD)
  11. Daylan Hairston
  12. Dylan LeBeau
  13. Blaine Donohue
  14. Matt Kemp
  15. Tyler Reif (RTD)
  16. Jacob Goede RTD)
  17. Michael Hinde (RTD)
  18. Chase Miller
  19. Sean Hingorani (RTD)
  20. Takuma Koga
  21. Kris Wright
  22. Marco Andretti
  23. Tanner Reif
  24. William Sawalich
  25. Taylor Gray
  26. Jake Finch
  27. Amber Balcaen
  28. Toni Breidinger
  29. Shane van Gisbergen
  30. Landon Huffman
  31. Tim Goulet
  32. Rita Goulet
  33. Casey Carden
  34. Mitch Gibson
  35. Christian Rose
  36. Isaac Johnson
  37. Greg Van Alst
  38. Thomas Annunziata
  39. Patrick Emerling
  40. Kyle Keller
  41. Armani Williams
  42. CJ McLaughlin
  43. Gus Dean
  44. Hunter Deshautelle
  45. John Armendia
  46. Mason Maggio
  47. Donovan Straus
  48. Lance Griffith
  49. Michael Contarino
  50. Gil Linster
  51. Scott Melton
  52. Scott Melton
  53. Andy Jankowiak
  54. Andrew Patterson
  55. Mandy Chick
  56. Austin McDaniel
  57. Bryan Dauzat
  58. Caleb Costner
  59. Jason Kitsmiller
  60. Dale Shearer
  61. Michael Maples
  62. Ryan Roulette
  63. Chase Burda (RTD)
  64. Justin Bonsignore (RTD)
  65. Leland Honeyman
  66. Anthony Bello
  67. Cody Dennison
  68. James Simmons, Jr.
  69. Ben Peterson
  70. Nate Moeller
  71. Presley Sorah
  72. Tommy O'Leary IV
  73. Jeff Scofield
  74. Carson Kvapil
  75. Rebecca Monopoli

Catch the action-packed 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season from February 17 to October 5.

