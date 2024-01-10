Full official entry list for NASCAR ARCA Series’ Daytona pre-season test revealed

The official start of the 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series is scheduled to get underway next month with the BRANDT 200 (previously known as Daytona ARCA 200) at Daytona International Speedway.

The BRANDT 200 will be the first race of the 2024 ARCA season and will be held on February 17. The event will start at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Ahead of the season-opening race, ARCA cars will be on the track at Daytona for two-day as teams and drivers partake in a preseason practice session at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

This year’s pre-season practice at Daytona is scheduled for Friday, (Jan. 12) and Saturday, (Jan. 13). The two-day testing session gives teams seven hours of practice time (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET) each day.

The practice’s entry list, which features more than 70 drivers, includes some of the biggest names - the three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural Chicago Street race on his debut last year, and IndyCar star and SRX Champion Marco Andretti.

NASCAR’s 2024 complete entry list for the ARCA Menards Series preseason Test at Daytona International Speedway

Here is a list of the 75 drivers taking part in the 2024 NASCAR ARCA preseason test at the 2.5-mile superspeedway:

Andres Perez Willie Mullins Ryan Kuhn Blake Lothian Davey Callihan Lavar Scott Eric Caudell Sean Corr Ed Pompa Bryan Syer-Keske (RTD) Daylan Hairston Dylan LeBeau Blaine Donohue Matt Kemp Tyler Reif (RTD) Jacob Goede RTD) Michael Hinde (RTD) Chase Miller Sean Hingorani (RTD) Takuma Koga Kris Wright Marco Andretti Tanner Reif William Sawalich Taylor Gray Jake Finch Amber Balcaen Toni Breidinger Shane van Gisbergen Landon Huffman Tim Goulet Rita Goulet Casey Carden Mitch Gibson Christian Rose Isaac Johnson Greg Van Alst Thomas Annunziata Patrick Emerling Kyle Keller Armani Williams CJ McLaughlin Gus Dean Hunter Deshautelle John Armendia Mason Maggio Donovan Straus Lance Griffith Michael Contarino Gil Linster Scott Melton Scott Melton Andy Jankowiak Andrew Patterson Mandy Chick Austin McDaniel Bryan Dauzat Caleb Costner Jason Kitsmiller Dale Shearer Michael Maples Ryan Roulette Chase Burda (RTD) Justin Bonsignore (RTD) Leland Honeyman Anthony Bello Cody Dennison James Simmons, Jr. Ben Peterson Nate Moeller Presley Sorah Tommy O'Leary IV Jeff Scofield Carson Kvapil Rebecca Monopoli

Catch the action-packed 2024 NASCAR ARCA Menards Series season from February 17 to October 5.