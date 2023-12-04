Full race results of 2023 NASCAR Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway

The NASCAR 56th annual Snowball Derby is finally done and dusted. The most prestigious Super Late Model event started at 1 pm ET on Sunday (December 1) at the Five Flags Speedway, a half-mile paved oval track in Pensacola, Florida, with 36 entries.

Ty Majeski, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series with ThorSport Racing won the 56th annual Snowball Derby race at Five Flags Speedway. The win marked his second in the prestigious super late model event in the past four years.

Ty Majeski took the lead with six laps remaining when Stephen Nasse and Bubba Pollard were battling for their first wins in the event during an intense battle for the number one spot. Majeski then held off Gio Ruggiero on the final restart of the race to the finish line without any challenge.

The 29-year-old Truck Series driver crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.042 seconds ahead of Ruggiero.

Speaking to media about the race, Majeski said:

“It seems like you can’t ever be fast enough to win this race. I thought we actually had the best long-run car today. We were really strong at the end of a run. I thought we were catching Nasse there when that caution came out with about 20 to go.

Meanwhile, Gio Ruggiero finished runner-up, followed by Travis Braden, Cole Butcher, and Matt Craig in the top five. Stephen Nasse, Derek Griffith, Luke Fenhaus, Jacob Gomes, and William Sawalich completed the top 10.

NASCAR 56th annual Snowball Derby final results

Here are the final results for the 2023 NASCAR Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway:

#91 - Ty Majeski #22r - Gio Ruggiero #21 - Travis Braden #28b - Cole Butcher #54c - Matt Craig #51n - Stephen Nasse #12 - Derek Griffith #26 - Luke Fenhaus #16 - Jacob Gomes #2s - William Sawalich #2b - John Bolen #55 - Haeden Plybon #32k - Caden Kvapil #5 - Johnny Sauter #28w - Timothy Watson #23b - Billy Vanmeter #44j - Conner Jones #74 - Ryan Moore #26p - Bubba Pollard #63 - Kole Raz #50 - Jett Noland #24 - William Byron #30 - Noah Gragson #32t - Treyten Lapcevich #51f - Jake Finch #7t - Derek Thorn #08 - Jace Hansen #18r - Hunter Robbins #4 - Erik Jones #69 - Michael Hinde #62 - Ryan Preece #1 - Michael House #14o - Connor Okrzesik #7b - Jackson Boone #44d - Jeremy Doss #48 - Preston Peltier