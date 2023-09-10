Ty Majeski handed L2 level penalty ahead of modified valve stem found at Milwaukee Speedway

Ty Majeski, the driver of the #98 Ford F-150 for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team ThorSport Racing, is the latest driver to be handed a reprimand from the governing body. After a pre-qualifying inspection at the Milwaukee Speedway weekend, Majeski's #98 Ford was found to be in violation of rules applying to the wheel assembly.

With the driver losing out on 75 regular season as well as five playoff points, the #98 crew was found in violation of Sections 14.16.A, 14.16.1.A and C of the Truck Rule Book. Ty Majeski's crew chief Joe Shear Jr. was also fined a sum of $25,000 along with a four-race suspension.

The L2 level penalties from the governing body came due to a non-compliant valve stem cap on the #98 Ford F-150's rear right corner. Allowing for air to release from the tire during the race, the valve stem cap could have gained Ty Majeski and the team a competitive advantage over their rivals courtesy of the illegal part.

After a close inspection of the valve stem assembly in an underwater dunk tank, air bubbles rising from the part confirmed the valve stem's intended purpose outside NASCAR's rulebook.

NASCAR official Seth Kramlich elaborated on the part in a video and said:

“As this cap gets tightened over the valve stem, it slowly starts releasing air. Until it was completely sealed, it would stop. Light pressure would actually release air from the tire. We verified it in the dunk tank at Goodyear. It was assessed that is was obviously a manipulation of the tire. Unfortunate for sure. But, obviously something we take very serious.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacts to indigenous cheating method by Ty Majeski's Truck Series team

Former Cup Series driver turned broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently elaborated his point of view on how ThorSport Racing tried to gain an advantage for Ty Majeski over his competitors.

Elaborating on the indigenous ways teams find ways to trick the rulebook, Earnhardt Jr. said:

"Bleeding air on the tires is an advantage anytime you can figure out how to do it. Heard about lots of ingenious methods over the years. I have to applaud."

The upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race goes live from Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

The event will be officially broadcast on the FS1 channel, along with the MRN Network as well as on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.