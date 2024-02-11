Full race results of 2024 NASCAR IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway

NASCAR's ninth annual Florence IceBreaker is finally done and dusted. The event which was first started in 2016 is quickly becoming one of Late Model Stock Car racing’s biggest events.

The 2024 IceBreaker was started at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday (February 10) at Florence Motor Speedway, the 0.4-mile in Timmonsville, South Carolina, with 32 late model drivers.

Carson Kvapil, the two-time and defending zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car champion won the 125-lap IceBreaker at the 0.4-mile track.

Kvapil, driving the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports, held off a hard-charging Connor Hall in the closing laps, as both drivers battled neck-to-neck through lapped traffic before Kvapil took the checkered flag.

The 20-year-old driver crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of half-seconds ahead of Hall.

Speaking to the media after the race, Kvapil said:

“Coming off last year's run we had here, it was really great to have a good run, even better to have a win. The guys gave me a good car. We felt we prepared pretty well for this race. Practiced throughout the day yesterday really good and made some gains on it. We made it better every run. We felt like maybe we weren't there on speed, but how the car drove felt really good.”

Meanwhile, Connor Hall finished runner-up, followed by Casey Kelley, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Sam Yarbrough in the top five. Kade Brown, Jacob Heafner, Mason Diaz, Matthew Gould, and Justin Hicks completed the top-10.

NASCAR 2024 Florence IceBreaker final results

Here are the final results for the 2024 NASCAR IceBreaker at Florence Motor Speedway:

#8 - Carson Kvapil #22 - Connor Hall #16 - Casey Kelley #3 - Dale Earnhardt Jr #95Y - Sam Yarbrough #23 - Kade Brown #95 - Jacob Heafner #74 - Mason Diaz #27 - Matthew Gould #61 - Justin Hicks #77 - Darren Krantz Jr. #88B - Doug Barnes JR #2 - Brandon Pierce #8B - Lanie Buice #16M - Adam McCumbee #09 - Riley Gentry #81 - Landon Huffman #7 - Strom Altman #18 - Alex Meggs #5 - Bryant Barnhill #51S - Donovan Strauss #2D - TJ DeCaire #63 - Tyler Matthews #18M - Truett Miranda #18R - David Roberts #51 - Matt Cox #32 - Zack Miracle #99 - Colby Higgins #13 - Cody Kelley #00 - Jamie Weatherford- #88 - Alex Hicks #7H - Blayne Harrison