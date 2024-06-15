Full race results of NASCAR ARCA Series at Iowa Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Atlas 150 is done and dusted. The seventh race of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series commenced at 8 pm ET on Friday (June 14) at the Iowa Speedway, with a total of 26 entries.

Connor Zilisch, driving the #28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group, secured his second win of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season after holding off William Sawalich in a thrilling race at the Iowa Speedway.

Two of the brightest stars in stock car racing right now went head-to-head three times in the final 23 laps, with Zilisch being able to stay out front each time.

On the final restart with laps to go, Zilisch took control of the race and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.513 seconds ahead of Sawalich to take the checkered flag.

About his Atlas 150 win after the race, Zilisch said (via motorsports.com):

“I can’t say about this team. They’ve worked really hard to bring fast cars to the race track and get these wins. It means a lot to me to come out and here and win these races. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Meanwhile, William Sawalich finished runner-up, followed by Giovanni Ruggiero, Mason Mitchell, and Andy Jankowiak in the top five. Andres Perez, Gus Dean, Toni Breidinger, Lavar Scott, and Chris Tate completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Atlas 150 final results

Below are the final results of NASCAR's 2024 Atlas 150 at the Iowa Speedway:

#28 - Connor Zilisch * #18 - William Sawalich * #20 - Giovanni Ruggiero * #23 - Mason Mitchell #73 - Andy Jankowiak #2 - Andres Perez #55 - Gus Dean #25 - Toni Breidinger #6 - Lavar Scott * #10 - Chris Tate * #32 - Christian Rose #39 - D.L. Wilson #99 - Michael Maples * #3 - Alex Clubb #12 - Ryan Roulette * #15 - Kris Wright #6 - Kevin Hinckle #93 - Cody Dennison * #98 - Dale Shearer #11 - Zachary Tinkle #31 - Rita Goulet #17 - Marco Andretti * #35 - Greg Van Alst #22 - Amber Balcaen #86 - Presley Sorah * #48 - Brad Smith

Catch the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series drivers next at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the eighth race of the season on June 21, 2024.